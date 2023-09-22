3 taken to hospital after fallen tree crushes pickup truck in Ophir Road near Sim Lim Square

SINGAPORE — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a tree fell and crushed the roof of a pickup truck they were travelling in along Ophir Road on Thursday (Sept 21) evening. The condition of the trio was not immediately clear.

In response to TODAY's queries on Friday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance along Ophir Road near Rochor Canal Road at about 6.35pm on Thursday.

"With the assistance from a nearby lorry crane, the tree was lifted from the pickup truck while SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue a person trapped in the driver seat of the pickup truck," a spokesperson added.

A person rescued from the driver's seat of the pickup truck was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while two others who were in the front cabin of the pickup truck were taken to Raffles Hospital.

Prior to SCDF's arrival, two other persons who were in the front cabin of the pickup truck as well as another person on the rear deck had managed to escape from the truck, SCDF added.

In videos circulating on TikTok, throngs of people were seen around the accident site where a grey pickup, with its roof caved in, can be seen. A white car was also seen to be pinned under the tree branches.

Several social media posts also reported a traffic jam along the road following the tree collapse.