424 people under investigation for suspected involvement in scams where victims lost over S$9 million

SINGAPORE — A total of 424 people are being investigated by authorities for their suspected involvement as scammers or money mules, where victims reportedly lost over S$9 million.

Of the 424 suspects, 277 are men and 147 are women. They are aged between 16 and 78, the police said in a news release on Friday (June 9).

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the police conducted an islandwide enforcement operation between May 27 and June 8.

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 1,400 cases of scams, related to jobs, e-commerce purchases, phishing, the impersonation of government officials and investment.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code, the offence of cheating carries up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (1992), offenders involved in money laundering will face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act (2019), those who carry out a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence will face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$125,000, or both.

The police said that they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” the police said in a statement.

In May, a set of new laws were passed to make it a crime for anyone to share their Singpass password or bank account with someone whom they suspect will use it to commit a crime.

Previously, it was difficult for authorities to prosecute individuals who help scammers in their crimes, as they had to prove that the user knowingly shared their credentials for unlawful purposes.