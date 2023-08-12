49 men arrested in raid of suspected drug party in Sentosa hotel villa

SINGAPORE — Forty-nine men have been arrested for suspected drug offences following a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation at a hotel villa on Sentosa.

In a statement on Saturday (Aug 12), CNB said that acting on information received, the police had conducted checks at the villa on Wednesday morning and found controlled drugs at several locations within the premises.

CNB officers were then called to the scene. The substances seized include ecstasy, ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

The 49 men arrested are aged between 21 and 46. Thirty-five of them are Singaporeans.

Among the handout photos provided by CNB in its statement is an image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform.