49 men arrested in raid of suspected drug party in Sentosa hotel villa
49 men arrested in raid of suspected drug party in Sentosa hotel villa

SINGAPORE — Forty-nine men have been arrested for suspected drug offences following a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation at a hotel villa on Sentosa.

An image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform, and the suspected drug offenders arrested on Aug 9 at the hotel villa located on Sentosa. CNB

An image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform, and the suspected drug offenders arrested on Aug 9 at the hotel villa located on Sentosa.

Published August 12, 2023
Updated August 12, 2023
SINGAPORE — Forty-nine men have been arrested for suspected drug offences following a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation at a hotel villa on Sentosa.

In a statement on Saturday (Aug 12), CNB said that acting on information received, the police had conducted checks at the villa on Wednesday morning and found controlled drugs at several locations within the premises.

CNB officers were then called to the scene. The substances seized include ecstasy, ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

The 49 men arrested are aged between 21 and 46. Thirty-five of them are Singaporeans. 

Among the handout photos provided by CNB in its statement is an image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform.

CNB
Some of the suspected controlled drugs seized from the premises of the Sentosa hotel villa.

CNB declined to disclose at which hotel the incident took place. It said investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

It is an offence to arrange for gatherings for drug abuse, and it is also an offence for the premise owner, tenant or occupier to permit the premises to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking. WITH CNA

