5 S'porean youths aged 17 to 21 nabbed for suspected involvement in drug transactions on Telegram

SINGAPORE — Five youths aged between 17 and 21 were arrested and an estimated S$71,000 worth of drugs were seized following operations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) targeting drug transactions conducted through messaging application Telegram.

The suspects were nabbed at various locations in Singapore on Wednesday, the CNB said in a press release on Friday (Sept 29).

The bureau found various illegal substances, including about 204g of methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice"; 143g of cannabis; 12 ecstasy pills; 12g of ketamine; and one bottle of liquid substance which is believed to contain controlled drugs.

Scheduled weapons such as a knuckle duster and a knife, various drug paraphernalia as well as about S$3,600 in cash were also seized.

THE ARRESTS

On Wednesday afternoon, CNB officers conducted an anti-drug operation at a residential unit located in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive and arrested a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old female.

Forced entry was used by the officers as the suspects had refused to comply with their instructions to open the door.

They then seized cash amounting to S$3,600 from within the unit.

The 20-year-old was then escorted to his vehicle in a nearby open car park where officers recovered a knuckle duster, knife, and a total of about 83g of "ice", 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine, and nine ecstasy pills.

On the same evening, CNB officers arrested an 18-year-old male teen at a residential unit located in the vicinity of Boon Lay Avenue.

About 121g of "ice", 95g of cannabis, about three ecstasy pills, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia were seized from the teen's car.