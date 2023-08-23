6 people linked to S$1b money laundering case remanded for further probe, including 1 who tried to get bail

SINGAPORE — Six of the 10 individuals involved in one of the largest money laundering probes in Singapore were remanded on Wednesday (Aug 23) for another eight days to assist with further investigations.

The 10 individuals, aged between 31 and 44, were previously charged on Aug 16. They were suspected of being involved in forgery or laundering the proceeds of crime from their overseas organised crime activities — including scams and online gambling.

More than 400 officers were involved in simultaneous raids at several locations islandwide on Aug 15, including residences such as good class bungalows (GCB) and condominiums, the police had said.

In total, 105 properties, 50 vehicles and 270 pieces of jewellery, handbags and watches were seized in one of the largest anti-money-laundering operations here.

At the State Courts on Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh and Ng Jean Ting sought an additional eight days of remand for them.

They said that investigations are still at an early stage and their presence would be required to conduct further investigations.

Chen Qingyuan, a 33-year-old Cambodia national is facing one count of money laundering.

DPP Edwin Soh said that three luxury cars and one property valued at S$10 million were seized from him by the police.

District Judge Terence Tay rejected Chen’s request to make a phone call to his wife, agreeing with DPP Soh’s point that Chen’s wife has knowledge about his assets, and any contact with her may cause collusion and contamination of evidence.

He is represented by Mr Mark Tan and Ms Genesa Tan of Focus Law Asia LLC. His previous lawyer, Ms Denise Teo of Yuen Law LLC had applied to discharge herself.

Su Wenqiang, a 31-year-old Cambodia national, is facing one charge of money laundering.

DPP Soh said that the authorities had seized two luxury cars worth S$600,000 from Su under his spouse’s name and are still determining the source of funds for these vehicles.

Another five mobile phones and two laptops were also seized and are undergoing review. However, Su looked visibly confused upon hearing this and told the court in Mandarin that he only has three phones and no computers.

Su Wenqiang is represented by Mr Nandwani Manoj Prakash of Gabriel Law Corporation.

Lin Baoying, a 43-year-old China national is facing one count of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

DPP Soh that the Commercial Affairs Department has seized five properties amounting to a “significant” sum of S$72 million, as well as two cars under her name.

The authorities would need more time to ascertain the source of funds for them and are also waiting for bank documents from at least five financial institutions, he said.

She is represented by Loo Choon Chiaw and Chia Foon Yeow of Loo & Partners LLP.

Su Baolin, a 41-year-old Cambodia national, is charged with one count of using a forged document.

DPP Ng Jean Ting said that assets in properties and cars seized from him and his wife were in excess of S$130 million.

Pointing out that he has a congenital heart disease, Ms Ng requested for him to be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre instead.

The man's lawyer — Mr Sunil Sudheesan from Quahe Woo & Palmer LLC however, sought for him to be released on bail on the basis of his client's heart condition.

But Judge Tay rejected the request, saying that apart from medical reports submitted and a Google article brought up by Mr Sudheesan, there is "nothing to suggest" that Su would need a specific facility or treatment that the medical centre is not able to provide.

Su Baolin will be remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre while the other three accused persons will be remanded at the Police Cantonment Complex.

Wang Dehai, a 34-year-old Cyprus national charged with one count of money laundering as well as Su Haijin, a 40-year-old Cyprus national facing one count of resisting lawful apprehension, were also remanded for another eight days.

The remaining four cases will be heard in the afternoon.

They are Zhang Ruijin, Su Jianfeng, Wang Baosen and Vang Shuiming.