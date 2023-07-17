8 new NMPs to be appointed, Raj Joshua Thomas to serve second term

SINGAPORE — Eight fresh faces are set to be appointed as new Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs), while lawyer Raj Joshua Thomas will return for a second two-and-a-half-year term.

The nine names were released by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Monday (July 17).

They will be appointed by President Halimah Yacob on July 24, and take their oaths at the next sitting of Parliament in August.

The nine individuals are:

Ms Chandradas Usha Ranee, co-founder of Plural Art magazine

Mr Chua Tiang Choon Keith, executive chairman of food-and-beverage firm ABR Holdings

Mr Mark Lee Kean Phi, CEO of apparel company Sing Lun Holdings

Mr Ong Hua Han, assistant vice president of Deutsche Bank AG

Mr Parekh Nimil Rajnikant, CEO of acquisition firm Pegasus Asia

Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, lawyer and president of the Security Association Singapore

Associate Professor Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim, head of the public safety and security programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences

Ms See Jinli, director of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Freelancers and Self-employed Unit at NTUC's Administration Research Unit

Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, consultant psychiatrist

They were chosen out of 30 proposal forms submitted during a one-month window from March to April.

A special committee of MPs chaired by then-Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin "considered all eligible candidates in its assessment of suitable candidates for appointment as NMPs", said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament in a press release.

The eight-member panel comprises Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang and MP Leon Perera.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of community views in parliament. Up to nine NMPs can be appointed in each parliament.

Besides submissions from the public, seven functional groups — including business and industry, the professions and social service organisations — are invited to submit names of candidates.

“Many exceptional candidates have come forward to put their names up for consideration,” said Mr Tan.

“After careful deliberation, we have determined that the nine nominees have fulfilled all constitutional criteria and are eligible for appointment. They also have notable achievements in their respective domains and a strong understanding of the issues they are passionate about.

“We are assured that they will enrich parliamentary debates by bringing to the House a diversity of independent perspectives, views and insights.”

Ms Indranee said the nine had distinguished themselves through their contributions to society or in their respective fields.

“We look forward to their participation which will add to the spectrum of views and experiences shared in the House.” CNA