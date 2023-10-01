About 1,900 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang to be launched for sale in October exercise

SINGAPORE — About 1,900 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Choa Chu Kang will be offered for sale in the upcoming exercise in early October, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday (Oct 1).

The flats will be in two projects — Rail Green I @ CCK and Rail Green II @ CCK — and have waiting times between three years and three months, and four years. The former, which has more than 870 units, will have one of the shortest waiting times among the projects to be launched in the October exercise, said HDB.

Both projects will offer a wide selection of flat sizes, including five-room or 3Gen flats.

The flats in Choa Chu Kang are part of the 6,800 flats to be offered in October's exercise, said HDB. Other BTO projects to be offered include those in estates such as Kallang-Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

Bounded by Woodlands Road and the Pang Sua Canal, Rail Green I and II @ CCK will be made up of 12 residential blocks ranging from 13 to 31 storeys.

LIVING CLOSE TO NATURE

Due to its proximity to the Rail Corridor, residents will get the chance to "live close to nature".

The linear green will be retained with at least 2ha of existing greenery along the Pang Sua Canal, and the new Choa Chu Kang BTO projects integrate both greenery and social spaces from the linear green and the Rail Corridor.

The units will also be oriented to optimise panoramic views towards Pang Sua Canal and the linear green "as much as possible for residents to enjoy green living", said HDB.

Residents can also enjoy greenery at their doorsteps via the roof gardens at the multi-storey car parks, as well as engage in recreational and outdoor activities at several open green spaces, such as the Rail Corridor, Pang Sua Park Connector and Choa Chu Kang Park Connector.

"With the Rail Corridor set to run along and through the BTO projects, the blocks along the corridor will be oriented such that there will be pockets of social communal spaces, as well as fitness corners and shelters that provide opportunities for community interaction and bonding," said HDB.

AMENITIES

Besides their proximity to nature, Rail Green I and II @ CCK will also come with new commercial amenities — such as an eating house and a supermarket — to provide convenience for the residents. A preschool and a residents' network will also be provided.

Residents will also have a wide range of amenities for their day-to-day needs, including Bukit Panjang MRT Station, Junction 10 shopping mall and Bukit Panjang Polyclinic. Besides amenities, there are also existing primary, secondary and tertiary institutions nearby.

RAILWAY-INSPIRED DESIGN

To celebrate the area's distinctive heritage, the courtyard in the Rail Green precinct will feature a train-themed playground for children, said HDB.

The KTM railway line that was built in 1903 ran through the Choa Chu Kang site to a station at Woodlands. The track was removed in 2011 after the line ceased operations, and the Government worked with stakeholders to develop the Rail Corridor due to its historical significance.

A precinct pavilion opposite the playground, inspired by the design of old train platforms, will not only serve as a convenient meet-up point for residents but also offer a glimpse into the area's history.

The walkways throughout the precinct will also feature floor designs that resemble railway tracks. Additionally, there will be a Rail Corridor heritage gallery with information panels that outline key historical milestones.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Home buyers who are interested in applying for a flat in the upcoming sales launch should avoid rushing to apply for a flat during peak periods such as the first two days of the launch, said HDB.

Applicants will be directed to a virtual waiting room (VWR) when there is high traffic to the sale launch application page to maintain network capability and a reasonable service experience.

"During the May 2023 BTO sales exercise, there was no queue in the VWR after day three of the launch."

HDB also reminded home buyers that successful applications are determined by a computer ballot and not on a first-come-first-served basis.

"Interested flat buyers can therefore submit their application any time during the seven-day period."

Before applying for a BTO flat, home buyers should also be ready with a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter, which informs flat buyers upfront of their eligibility for a new or resale flat purchase, CPF housing grants and HDB housing loan.

HDB said it takes about a month to process an HFE letter application after it receives all the required documents. Processing may also take longer during peak periods such as a BTO sales launch.

"In general, flat applicants should have applied for an HFE letter and submitted all required documents by August 2023, to be able to apply for a flat in the upcoming sales launch," it added. CNA