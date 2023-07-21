Analysis: Ng Kok Song seen as 'middle ground' presidential candidate, could split votes in potential 3-cornered fight

SINGAPORE — Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song's entry into the presidential race could see him competing for votes with both former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and founder of Harvey Norman Ossia George Goh, with one analyst describing him as the "middle ground' candidate.

Experts say the 75-year-old may appeal to voters who, all things being equal, might prefer someone not closely tied to the establishment or someone who pledges to take an overtly independent stance against the Government.

On Wednesday (July 19), Mr Ng Kok Song, when announcing his intention to run for presidency, said that he has "never been a political figure".

“Singapore needs a President who is independent of any political party to safeguard the integrity of our institutions,” said Mr Ng who was the latest person to announce his intention to run for presidency.

MIDDLEGROUND CANDIDATE IN A THREE-CORNERED FIGHT

Associate Professor Eugene Tan, a law lecturer at the Singapore Management University, said that Mr Ng’s entry raises the likelihood of there being a contest as his prospects of securing a Certificate of Eligibility are better than Mr Goh's.

In the event that both men qualify and there is a three-cornered fight, Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said that the anti-establishment votes would be split between the two.

Agreeing, Assoc Prof Tan said that Mr Ng has positioned himself as being from the establishment but not from any political party or the Government.

“In other words, he is positioning himself in the same camp as Mr George Goh. Both men have used the word independent to describe themselves,” he said.

Asst Prof Walid, however, pointed out that people may see Mr Ng as more “polished” than Mr Goh, which may help the former garner more votes.

However, Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst from NTU, said that Mr Ng would definitely split some of the votes from Mr Tharman and Mr Goh as he appears to be on “some sort of middle ground".

“For those undecided voters, they might vote for Mr Ng given that he is straddling between a public servant as well as a private individual,” he said.

Should all three qualify, the election could also show whether Singaporeans vote along racial or ethnic lines.

Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian, from the political science department of the National University of Singapore said: “If Mr Tharman performs well against both of them, this will call into question the claim that Singaporeans vote along ethnic lines which undergirds both the GRC (Group Representation Constituency) and reserved presidency systems.”

However, Dr Tan and Asst Prof Walid noted that Mr Tharman is a strong contender who could be “above racial voting” due to his strong track record and proven competence.

MR NG VS MR THARMAN

Experts said that in the event that Mr Goh does not qualify and there is a head-on contest between Mr Ng and Mr Tharman, Mr Ng would garner the anti-establishment votes.

Assoc Prof Tan said that Mr Ng is likely to appeal to voters who prefer a President who is not closely allied with the Government and the ruling People's Action Party.

"Again, all things being equal, he may also pull in voters who might prefer an ethnic Chinese President," he added.

However, if voters go on the basis of merit, they would assess based on the indicators that matter to them and who is more meritorious, said Assoc Prof Tan.

Dr Tan from NTU said that he expects the votes to be split "quite evenly".

"Mr Ng will likely have more support from voters who do not want to see yet another establishment figure as the President," he said.