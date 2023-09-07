Analysis: New HDB categories may partly explain August's record 54 resale flats sold for S$1m and more

SINGAPORE — A record 54 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats sold for more than S$1 million on the resale market in August, up from 32 of such sales in July, data released on Thursday (Sept 7) showed.

Prices are now nudging S$1.5 million for some units, with a flat at The Pinnacle@Duxton selling for S$1,480,000, close to an all-time high for an HDB resale unit. The portal www.co.99 reported that a four-room unit in Tiong Bahru went for S$1.5 million in July.

In total, 2,473 HDB resale flats were transacted last month, up 20.3 per cent on the 2,056 resale units transacted in July.

Average prices of resale units rose by 0.6 per cent in August from July, said 99.co and the Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) in its flash report on Thursday.

The 54 million-dollar units sold mark the highest volume of resale flats transacted for at least S$1 million to date. The previous record was 45 transactions in September 2022.

Bukit Merah recorded the most number of these million-dollar-plus transactions, accounting for nine of the sales, or one in six of the total.

This was followed by the central area, which covers Orchard and River Valley, and recorded eight million-dollar resale transactions in August. Ang Mo Kio and Kallang-Whampoa towns each recorded six of such sales.

The rest of the million-dollar flats were transacted in Queenstown, Toa Payoh, Bukit Timah, Clementi, Bishan, Woodlands, Hougang, Marine Parade, Geylang, Tampines and Serangoon.

Property analysts have attributed August’s record volume of transactions in part to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally (NDR) announcement about the different classification of new HDB flats, which will take effect in the second half of 2024.

This was despite the fact Mr Lee made the announcement only on Aug 20, leaving just 11 days of the month.

WHY IT MATTERS

At this year’s rally, PM Lee announced that new public housing projects will be classified differently from the second half of 2024.

The current mature and non-mature estate classification will be phased out, and the housing authority will instead categorise new flats as Standard, Plus, and Prime.

The new Plus model will be used to classify flats in “choice” locations, such as units that are near town centres or public transport nodes.

Standard flats refer to the majority of the BTO supply, with BTO rules that are familiar to Singaporeans. Prime flats refer to Prime Location Public Housing flats, which will be renamed “Prime” from the second half of next year, when the new classification takes effect.

Existing flats, or flats that have already been booked, will not be reclassified.

WHAT LED TO RECORD SALES

Property analysts said the announcement could be part of why resale transactions hit a new record.

Besides changes to the classification scheme, other causes – such as the delay in HDB’s build-to-order (BTO) sales launch for August, or buyers’ desire to avoid purchasing their unit during the seventh lunar month – could have also led to the record volume of sales, experts said.

Buying a home at this time is considered inauspicious by some.

Mr Eugene Lim, the key executive officer of ERA Singapore, said that with the new classification, more stringent resale conditions would be imposed on prime location housing. This includes a longer minimum occupation period (MOP), and a resale levy.

“More buyers who intend to live in central areas (hence) see the urgency to purchase their units as supply of existing units will remain unchanged,” said Mr Lim.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said: “The number of transactions climbed for a second consecutive month as buyers returned to the market after the mid-year holidays and more people obtained their HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letters.”

Moreover, while some demand may be diverted to the primary market when there is a BTO sales launch, the delay in August’s launch could have led some buyers to turn to the resale market instead, she added.

Housing grants given to first-time buyers purchasing resale flats, could have also driven the record sales, said Ms Sun.

Mr Lee’s announcement “may have pushed more buyers to commit as they do not want to be affected by any policy change”, said Mr Mark Yip, chief executive officer of Huttons Asia.

However, he believes buyers may also have brought forward their purchase of a resale flat to avoid transacting in the lunar seventh month.

WHAT NEXT?

Mr Yip from Huttons Asia said that demand for resale flats in mature estates may continue to be “robust” in the coming months, as buyers look for newer flats that do not have resale restrictions.

He added that there may be more than 400 million-dollar flat transactions in 2023 due to the policy change, though this may stabilise “once there is more clarity on the new policy change”.

The total so far in 2023, including August, is 294.

Meanwhile, Ms Sun of OrangeTee & Tie told TODAY that the impact of the reclassification may be “more apparent” from the second half of 2024, when the affected BTO flats are launched for sale.

This is because current buyers still have the option of buying new BTO flats in mature estates that have a five-year MOP, said Ms Sun. The new Plus flats would have a longer MOP of 10 years, before property-owners are able to flip the unit.

OTHER KEY FINDINGS

Other key findings from Thursday’s report include: