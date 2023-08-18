Analysis: George Goh's exit has limited impact on rivals' campaign strategies, 3-way PE contest could be keener than expected

SINGAPORE — Now that the Presidential Election looks likely to be a three-horse race, experts said on Friday (Aug 18) that voters have a diverse slate of candidates to choose from.

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian all look set to contest the Sept 1 Presidential Election.

Mr George Goh, a billionaire businessman who also put his hand up to contest the election, did not receive a certificate of eligibility from the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC). No reasons were given publicly.

Mr Ng, Mr Tharman and Mr Tan also got a certificate of eligibility while two other would-be candidates, who have not been identified publicly, were declined certificates along with Mr Goh.

The only remaining hurdle is for the candidates to submit their community declaration form stating if they are from the Chinese, Malay, Indian or "Other Minority" community. They then put in their nomination forms on Nomination Day on Aug 22.

Assuming there are no unexpected glitches, the three candidates will contest the Presidential Election.

The winner will be the candidate with the most votes. Assuming all three men proceed to contest the election, the winning candidate could be declared the victor with under 50 per cent of the vote.

For example, in 2011, Dr Tony Tan was elected President with under 40 per cent of the vote in a four-way race, scraping in by just 0.35 percentage points ahead of Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Dr Tony Tan attracted 745,693 votes or 35.2 per cent of votes cast while Dr Tan Cheng Bock garnered 738,311 votes or 34.85 per cent of votes cast.

Although experts acknowledged that Mr Tharman will be a strong candidate based on his popularity, credibility and international profile, they expect a keener contest than some may think.

Before leaving Parliament to contest the Presidential Election, Mr Tharman was a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

At the 2020 General Election, Mr Tharman led the six-person Jurong GRC team to a comprehensive victory by securing nearly 75 per cent of the vote. This was well above the People's Action Party's (PAP) overall vote of 61.2 per cent.

In terms of campaign strategies, experts said that they do not anticipate any significant changes following the confirmed slate.

However, Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), said that all three candidates may tweak their campaign strategies to seek to attract those who would have supported Mr Goh had he been granted the right to contest the election.

“I think they might want to tap onto the kind of support given to George Goh, and thereby embrace certain values and things that he might have spoken and touched on as well,” he said.

These values include his independence and not being part of a political institution.

“They (the candidates) might say there’s a very loose association with the Government, they don’t belong to a political party and were not part of the Government per se. In that sense, they might use that argument that they are independent enough,” said Dr Felix Tan.