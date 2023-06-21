Angry over slow WiFi, tenant pulls knife on elderly landlord then tries to strangle her; gets 5 months' jail

SINGAPORE — Angry over the slow Wi-Fi speed as he played his mobile game after drinking about six cans of beer, Li Xin confronted his landlord. In the escalating disagreement, he pulled a knife on the 61-year-old woman, threatened to kill her entire family and then tried to strangle her.

The 30-year-old Chinese national pleaded guilty on Wednesday (June 21) to one charge of criminal intimidation with the intent to cause death and one charge of causing hurt by strangling his landlord's neck.

Li, who was working as a hotel housekeeper at the time, was sentenced to five months' jail in a District Court.

Two other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

WHAT HAPPENED

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Ashley Poh told the court that on the evening of May 16 this year, Li had been drinking and playing a game on his mobile phone while his landlord, Lin Suhua, was in her room with the door closed.

During his game, Li went to Madam Lin's room and asked her to come out as he wanted to tell her about the slow Wi-Fi speed.

During the ensuing disagreement, Li took out a knife with a blade measuring 14cm from the back of his shorts and pulled Mdm Lin into his room where he slammed her onto the bed.

While they were in the room, Li put the knife back in the back of his shorts.

Mdm Lin calmed down Li who then left to ask another tenant, Su Ju, for her WeChat details. Ms Su had just arrived home.

At this point, Mdm Lin's third tenant, Ji Zhaoliang, had called Li to ask if he was done as he had been waiting for him downstairs for two hours.

Mdm Lin then shouted loudly to ask why Mr Ji did not return home after work and told him to come back quickly.

After Li hung up, he answered Mdm Lin's query about Mr Ji's delay by saying: "Because I told him I will be killing all your family and all of you."

This death threat caused Mdm Lin to fear for her safety as she knew that the knife was in the back of Li's shorts, DPP Poh said.

When Mr Ji arrived home, Mdm Lin told him about her disagreement with Li.

She also hinted to Mr Ji that Li had a knife tucked in the back of his shorts.

Agitated by this, Li pushed Mdm Lin onto the bed and started trying to strangle her.

Li was eventually stopped from doing so by Mr Ji, who pulled him away from Mdm Lin.

Even after Mdm Lin had returned to her room and locked herself inside, Li had continued to pound on her door and shout for Mdm Lin to come out.

The incident came to an end when Ms Su's employer arrived and called the police.

Li, who was unrepresented, asked District Judge Lau Qiuyu to exercise leniency as he had been experiencing anxiety during his remand about the punishment that would be imposed on him.

He added that he had been working in Singapore for more than 10 years and had he known about the laws in Singapore, he would not have behaved impulsively.

For causing hurt by strangling, Li could have been jailed for up to three years or fined S$5,000, or both.

Anyone guilty of criminal intimidation to cause death can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined, or both.