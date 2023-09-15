AVS captures 2 dogs believed to have attacked cats, behaved aggressively towards residents

SINGAPORE — Two stray dogs that are believed to have killed dozens of cats and behaved aggressively towards residents have been captured by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

The dogs were captured at Fernvale Lane in Sengkang last Friday (Sept 8), and were part of a pack of three dogs that apparently attacked cats in several areas, including Ang Mo Kio.

In February this year, cat feeders said 30 cats had been mauled to death by the pack, which had been spotted in Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon North and Jalan Kayu.

The feeders said the dogs had roamed further since – even to Paya Lebar – and estimated that a total of 50 cats had been killed.

One feeder who wanted to be known as Mrs Ma said the slow response by AVS resulted in more cats being killed and safety issues for residents.

“A number (of) people were chased by the dogs. Seems like sheer luck that no one was injured directly by the dogs,” said the 52-year-old, who has been feeding community cats for eight years.

AVS said it was aware of the safety concerns and has deployed traps, but it was not easy to capture the dogs.

“The reports show that the dogs roam widely, are elusive and avoid the traps. For the trapping to be successful, AVS would need time to condition the dogs,” said Dr Chang Siow Foong, its group director of community animal management.

AVS said in January that the dogs had been sterilised under its Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programme.

PROTECTING COMMUNITY CATS

Ms Crystal Tan, 60, who has been feeding stray cats for more than three decades, said she encountered the dogs a few times and tried to follow them on her bicycle or stay close to them.

“I just want to chase them away from the residential areas because that’s where the cats are,” she said, adding that she sometimes throws a 1.5l water bottle at the dogs to scare them away.

“Do we need to wait until humans get attacked before we do something?”

She feeds cats in Ang Mo Kio and has been trying to protect cats in the area by placing them in her friends’ homes for a few hours every night.

“I bring five cats to my neighbours’ houses each night so that they are safe, but it’s not easy, the cats are not used to being kept indoors,” she said.

Ms Tan teared up as she spoke about her 80-year-old neighbour who sits at the void deck at night to look out for the stray dogs.

“I have to do my part as well,” she said. CNA joined her on one of her patrols around Ang Mo Kio, and she pointed to different blocks where cats had been attacked.