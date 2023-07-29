'Deeper than expected': Barbie film's female empowerment theme resonates with S'porean youth, leaves some craving more women-led content

SINGAPORE — When Ms Sri Vidya first learnt of the Barbie movie, she had low expectations for it, seeing as her exposure to the toy dolls as a child was through various animated series.

“Barbie has always been portrayed as the perfect icon, the perfect girl, everyone can agree to that (but) I didn’t see Barbie as what I wanted to be like,” said the 25-year-old senior digital marketing analyst.

Given her knowledge of the brand and the old animated series, she would not have been surprised if the Barbie movie, which was released in Singapore on July 20, featured a “childish” or lighthearted theme, she said.

So she was pleasantly surprised that the movie was anything but.

“I was blown away from the start. The set was beautiful, the cinematography was beautiful, everything was beautiful, the production value was so good, the soundtrack was so on point… It was so much deeper than what anyone thought it would be.”

More than the visuals and production value, it was the fact that the film had been made by a female director and is largely centred around the theme of female empowerment that struck a chord with her.

This was what led her to post a Tiktok featuring a scene in the movie that she found particularly touching, in which actress America Ferrera’s character, Gloria, delivers an impassioned monologue about the challenges of being a woman, a sentiment that Ms Vidya said she “completely related” to.

This post went viral, and in two days received more than 5 million views and thousands of supportive comments from all over the world.

“In the comments section, there was a whole community that felt the same way, not just women, but men too. Many people wanted to watch this,” Ms Vidya said.

Many other young people, both men and women, whom TODAY spoke to agreed that the movie was a refreshing twist to the usual blockbusters featuring male lead characters and that they would love to see more of such content.

This was the same for 20-year-old university student Rebecca Loh, who dressed up in pink with friends to watch the film.

“Initially, I assumed that the movie was going to be a fun, chill and entertaining film, but it was so much more,” she said. “Barbie literally addresses the issues women face in a society, such as male domination."

New media experts and sociologists added that the film is unique because it manages to explore the serious topic of feminism while managing to enjoy massive box office success and attract both male and female audiences.

They added that the success of Barbie could pave the way for more mainstream films and content by and about women.