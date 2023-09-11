Big tree on City Plaza grounds cut down after toppling on road and crushing vehicles on Sunday

SINGAPORE — A big tree at City Plaza, which on Sunday (Sept 10) afternoon toppled over and trampled on several vehicles, has been cut down and the mall has engaged an arborist to inspect the remaining trees on its property.

In response to TODAY's queries, a spokesperson for City Plaza's mall management said that the tree fell at about 1pm on Sunday.

In a video posted on TikTok, throngs of people can be seen standing around the fallen tree in the rain. Some are seen ducking under the tree branches in a bid to navigate their way through the crowd.

The video also shows several cars along the road trapped under the branches of the toppled tree, with the roofs of some of the cars visibly crushed under the weight of the tree branches.

The spokesperson said on Monday that the mall management is now in the process of removing the debris on site following the incident.

TODAY understands that there were no reported deaths or injuries in the incident, while police showed up to assist in traffic control in the surrounding area following the tree's collapse.

The mall has not received any claims for vehicle damages, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that there had been no visible warning signs that the tree was at risk of collapsing, adding that the mall management has an existing contract with a landscape maintenance company.

"We will engage a certified arborist/ landscaping company to prescribe and instruct appropriate tree pruning directives according to tree health and for addressing safety concerns to pedestrians and other road users," the spokesperson said.