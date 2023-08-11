CapitaLand raises about S$1.3 billion for three new private funds

SINGAPORE — Real estate manager CapitaLand Investment said on Friday (Aug 11) it had raised about S$1.3 billion from global institutional investors for three of its new private funds.

The company said S$870 million of the raised money will be used for its fund meant to invest in real estate opportunities in China, taking its total equity to S$2.1 billion.

Of the remaining amount, S$134 million will go into its flagship real estate private fund and S$263 million into its new India business park development fund.

Separately, CapitaLand reported a first-half profit after tax and minority interests of S$351 million, down 19 per cent from a year earlier, hurt by lower portfolio gains. REUTERS