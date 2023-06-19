Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus, junior officers to receive extra one-time payment of up to S$400

SINGAPORE — All civil servants will be receiving a 0.3-month mid-year bonus, while junior officers will be getting an extra payment of up to S$400, the Public Service Division (PSD) said.

“This mid-year payment takes into consideration the weakened economic outlook, and significant downside risks that remain in the global economy,” the division announced on Monday (June 19).

The mid-year bonus this year is slightly lower than the 0.35 months received in mid-2022, but the sum of the one-time payment is similar to that of last year.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive another one-time payment of S$200. As for those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme grades III and IV, they will receive a higher one-time payment of S$400.

PSD said that the payment decision was done in close consultation with the public sector unions.

Elaborating on the economic outlook, PSD noted that the economy has grown at a slower pace in the first three months of the year, expanding by 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, compared to the 2.1 per cent growth recorded in the past quarter.

“The assessment is that Singapore’s external demand outlook for the rest of the year has weakened and downside risks have risen,” it said.

These risks include the impact of tighter global financial conditions and the risk of further escalations in geopolitical tensions.

PSD added that the Government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely and take into consideration the guidelines by the National Wages Council to be released later in the year when deciding the year-end bonus payments for its employees.

Last year, civil servants received a 1.1-month year-end bonus, with junior-grade officers getting an extra one-time payment of S$700.

Following the latest announcement, the National Trades Union Congress said that it had “negotiated and agreed on” the payouts announced.

Its deputy secretary-general, Ms Cham Hui Fong, said: “The 0.3 months of mid-year Annual Variable Component payout is a cautious and fair amount to recognise the contributions of all our civil servants’ continued efforts.”