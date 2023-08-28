Watch: Singapore Presidential Forum 2023 with candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian
SINGAPORE — Catch Mediacorp's live Presidential Forum featuring candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian on Monday (Aug 28) on CNA at 9pm.
SINGAPORE — On Monday (Aug 28), CNA will broadcast the Singapore Presidential Forum 2023 "live" at 9pm.
It will comprise three segments during which the CNA presenter moderating the forum will pose a series of questions to each of the candidates. There will be strict time limits for each answer. The order in which candidates will be called upon to answer the questions will rotate throughout the forum.
Catch the forum here.
