Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Watch: Singapore Presidential Forum 2023 with candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch: Singapore Presidential Forum 2023 with candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE — Catch Mediacorp's live Presidential Forum featuring candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian on Monday (Aug 28) on CNA at 9pm.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — On Monday (Aug 28), CNA will broadcast the Singapore Presidential Forum 2023 "live" at 9pm.

It will comprise three segments during which the CNA presenter moderating the forum will pose a series of questions to each of the candidates. There will be strict time limits for each answer. The order in which candidates will be called upon to answer the questions will rotate throughout the forum.

Catch the forum here.

Related topics

Presidential Election 2023 Ng Kok Song Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tan Kin Lian

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.