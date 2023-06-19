Coastal forest trail, hilltop views and lagoon tidal pool: Big Sister’s Island to reopen in 2024

The development of the tidal pool is supported by a donation of S$1 million from Singtel, through NParks’ registered charity and IPC, the Garden City Fund.

A marine classroom will be created so people can learn more about the biodiversity at the marine park.

“Through the creation of an immersive and engaging 5G-powered marine classroom, we hope to foster greater awareness and appreciation of our remarkable local biodiversity and empower every generation to enjoy the unspoilt beauty and rich biodiversity of the Sisters’ Islands Marine Park,” said Singtel's Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer Aileen Tan.

PLANT CORAL, SEED A REEF

Organisations and individuals who are interested in habitat enhancement efforts at Sisters’ Islands Marine Park can support marine conservation under the Garden City Fund’s Plant-A-Coral Seed-A-Reef programme.

Those who want to support the transplantation of one coral nubbin may do so with a donation of S$200 under the Plant-A-Coral initiative.

Coral nubbins, which are small coral fragments, will be attached to wall plugs and allowed to grow to suitable sizes within nurseries and on the reef before being transplanted to a reef enhancement unit.

Those who want to support the installation of a reef enhancement unit can make a donation of S$20,000 under the Seed-A-Reef initiative. These units are artificial structures placed within suitable reef zones to enhance bare areas for marine organisms to grow and reef fish to seek refuge.

Donors under this programme will be entitled to a private guided walk at St John’s Island. They can also attend a coral workshop that includes a brief presentation on coral biology, threats and conservation efforts.

More information can be found on the Garden City Fund's website.

OTHER CONSERVATION EFFORTS

A new initiative to plant 100,000 corals in Singapore’s waters was also announced at the symposium.

NParks said this will scale up existing coral restoration efforts, to substantially improve the resilience of coral communities and reefs.

The initiative will see corals grown and nurtured from small nubbins in coral nurseries until they are large enough to be transplanted. They will then be transplanted onto degraded reefs for restoration purposes or be inserted into other areas to establish new coral communities.

NParks is working on the programme, together with academic partners such as the St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory, and with the support of the Friends of Marine Park community. The new initiative will be launched next year.

NParks also announced two projects that have been awarded grants under the first grant call of the S$25 million multi-stakeholder Marine Climate Change Science Programme to advance climate change and marine conservation research.

These projects, led by researchers from NUS, will go towards developing new knowledge and solutions to strengthen the resilience of natural ecosystems to climate change. CNA