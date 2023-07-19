COE prices close mixed, motorcycle premiums up 4% to S$10,501

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for cars, goods vehicles and buses fell slightly at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (July 19).

Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW went down by 1.85 per cent to S$95,202.

Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums go down from S$118,002 in the previous bidding exercise to S$118,001.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go down by 0.27 per cent to S$82,001.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went up by 4.07 per cent to S$10,501, compared to S$10,090 in the previous bidding exercise.

Finally, in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums went up by 0.92 per cent to S$122,110.

A total of 2,546 bids were received, with a quota of 1,792 available COEs.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Category A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$95,202 (down from S$97,000)

Category B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$118,001 (down from S$118,002)

Category C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$82,001 (down from S$82,223)

Category D (Motorcycles): S$10,501 (up from S$10,090)

Category E (Open category): S$122,110 (up from S$121,000)