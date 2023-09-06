COE prices hit new highs for large cars, Open category for third straight exercise

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices hit fresh highs for large cars and the Open category at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sept 6), with premiums in all categories rising except for motorcycles.

Demand exceeded supply with a total of 2,722 bids received, but a quota of only 1,933 COEs available.

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW also saw premiums climb from the previous high of S$129,890 to S$134,889.

In the Open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums increased by 4.58 per cent to S$137,000.

Meanwhile, premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW rose to S$101,000 from S$100,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

COE prices for goods vehicles and buses inched up by 0.11 per cent to S$82,889.

In the motorcycle category, premiums dropped to S$10,901, compared to S$11,402 in the previous bidding exercise.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE: