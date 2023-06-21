Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

COE prices for large cars hit record high of S$121,000, premiums for other categories end mixed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

COE prices for large cars hit record high of S$121,000, premiums for other categories end mixed

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (June 21) as the premium for large cars hit a fresh record high.

COE prices for large cars hit record high of S$121,000, premiums for other categories end mixed Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Deborah Lau
By Deborah Lau
Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (June 21) as the premium for large cars hit a fresh record high.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW fell 1.83 per cent to S$96,206.

Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums rise from the previous peak of S$120,702 in the previous bidding exercise to S$121,000, a new high.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 1.64 per cent to S$83,140.

In the motorcycle category, premiums slid to S$10,709 from S$11,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Finally, in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums rose by 1.75 per cent to S$123,000.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$96,206 (down from S$98,001)

Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$121,000 (up from S$120,702)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$83,140 (up from S$81,801)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$10,709 (down from S$11,001)

Cat E (Open category): S$123,000 (up from S$120,889)

Related topics

COE COE bidding transport

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.