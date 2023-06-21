COE prices for large cars hit record high of S$121,000, premiums for other categories end mixed

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (June 21) as the premium for large cars hit a fresh record high.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW fell 1.83 per cent to S$96,206.

Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums rise from the previous peak of S$120,702 in the previous bidding exercise to S$121,000, a new high.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 1.64 per cent to S$83,140.

In the motorcycle category, premiums slid to S$10,709 from S$11,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Finally, in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums rose by 1.75 per cent to S$123,000.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$96,206 (down from S$98,001)

Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$121,000 (up from S$120,702)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$83,140 (up from S$81,801)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$10,709 (down from S$11,001)

Cat E (Open category): S$123,000 (up from S$120,889)