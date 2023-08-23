COE prices hit record highs for large cars, Open category for 2nd straight exercise

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices have hit fresh record highs for both large cars and those in the Open category, which covers any type of vehicle except motorcycles.

COE prices rose in all but one category, motorcycles, in the latest bidding exercise, which closed on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Demand significantly exceeded supply with a total of 2,710 bids received, but a quota of only 1,854 COEs available.

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums rise 2.4 per cent from the previous high of S$126,889 in the previous bidding exercise to S$129,890.

In the Open category, premiums went up by 3.8 per cent to S$131,000 from S$126,201, which was the previous high.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW added 0.5 per cent to S$100,000.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 0.85 per cent to S$82,801.

Finally, in the motorcycle category, premiums fell to S$11,402, compared to S$11,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Category A (Cars up to 1,600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$100,000 (up from S$99,499)

Category B (Cars above 1,600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$129,890 (up from S$126,889)

Category C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$82,801 (up from S$82,100)

Category D (Motorcycles): S$11,402 (down from S$11,501)

Category E (Open category): S$131,000 (up from S$126,201)