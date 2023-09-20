Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

COE prices hit record highs for 4th straight exercise for large cars and vehicles in Open category
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

COE prices hit record highs for 4th straight exercise for large cars and vehicles in Open category

SINGAPORE —  Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices hit fresh record highs for both large cars and vehicles in the Open category for a fourth straight time when the latest exercise closed on Wednesday (Sept 20).

COE prices hit record highs for 4th straight exercise for large cars and vehicles in Open category Leonard Leong/TODAY
Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE —  Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices hit fresh record highs for both large cars and vehicles in the Open category for a fourth straight time when the latest exercise closed on Wednesday (Sept 20).

Demand exceeded supply with a total of 2,673 bids received for only 1,916 COEs available. That's about 1.4 bids for each COE.

Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums rise 4.45 per cent from S$134,889 in the previous bidding exercise to S$140,889.

In the Open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums rose 5.58 per cent from the previous high of S$137,000 to S$144,640.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW went up by 3.96 per cent, from S$101,000 to S$105,000.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 1.1 per cent to S$83,801.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went down slightly to S$10,700, compared to S$10,901 in the previous bidding exercise.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

  • Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$105,000 (up from S$101,000)
  • Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$140,889 (up from S$134,889)
  • Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$83,801 (up from S$82,889)
  • Cat D (Motorcycles): S$10,700 (down from S$10,901)
  • Cat E (Open category): S$144,640 (up from S$137,000)

Related topics

COE bidding

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.