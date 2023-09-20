COE prices hit record highs for 4th straight exercise for large cars and vehicles in Open category

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices hit fresh record highs for both large cars and vehicles in the Open category for a fourth straight time when the latest exercise closed on Wednesday (Sept 20).

Demand exceeded supply with a total of 2,673 bids received for only 1,916 COEs available. That's about 1.4 bids for each COE.

Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums rise 4.45 per cent from S$134,889 in the previous bidding exercise to S$140,889.

In the Open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums rose 5.58 per cent from the previous high of S$137,000 to S$144,640.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW went up by 3.96 per cent, from S$101,000 to S$105,000.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 1.1 per cent to S$83,801.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went down slightly to S$10,700, compared to S$10,901 in the previous bidding exercise.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE: