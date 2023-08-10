Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

COE prices for large cars jump 7.5% to record S$126,889 as premiums rise across all categories
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

COE prices for large cars jump 7.5% to record S$126,889 as premiums rise across all categories

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for large cars hit a fresh record high of S$126,889 as premiums rose across all categories at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 10).

COE prices for large cars jump 7.5% to record S$126,889 as premiums rise across all categories Leonard Leong/TODAY
Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for large cars hit a fresh record high of S$126,889, as premiums rose across all categories at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 10).

Prices for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW), or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW, increased by 4.51 per cent to S$99,499.

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW), or fully electric cars with output over 110kW, saw premiums jump 7.5 per cent from S$118,001 in the previous bidding exercise. The previous high was S$120,889 on July 19.

For goods vehicles and buses, COE prices inched up 0.12 per cent to S$82,100.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went up to S$11,501 from S$10,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

In the open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums went up by 3.35 per cent to S$126,201.

A total of 3,020 bids were received, with a quota of 1,886 available COEs.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Cat A (Cars up to 1,600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$99,499 (up from S$95,202)

Cat B (Cars above 1,600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$126,889 (up from S$118,001)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$82,100 (up from S$82,001)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$11,501 (up from S$10,501)

Cat E (Open category): S$126,201 (up from S$122,110)

Related topics

COE

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.