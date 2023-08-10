COE prices for large cars jump 7.5% to record S$126,889 as premiums rise across all categories

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for large cars hit a fresh record high of S$126,889, as premiums rose across all categories at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 10).

Prices for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW), or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW, increased by 4.51 per cent to S$99,499.

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW), or fully electric cars with output over 110kW, saw premiums jump 7.5 per cent from S$118,001 in the previous bidding exercise. The previous high was S$120,889 on July 19.

For goods vehicles and buses, COE prices inched up 0.12 per cent to S$82,100.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went up to S$11,501 from S$10,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

In the open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums went up by 3.35 per cent to S$126,201.

A total of 3,020 bids were received, with a quota of 1,886 available COEs.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Cat A (Cars up to 1,600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$99,499 (up from S$95,202)

Cat B (Cars above 1,600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$126,889 (up from S$118,001)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$82,100 (up from S$82,001)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$11,501 (up from S$10,501)

Cat E (Open category): S$126,201 (up from S$122,110)