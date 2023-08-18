trending: S$500 top-up for a Lego set? Netizens shocked by The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's latest promotion

SINGAPORE — A recent promotion by The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) Singapore has left users shocked and in disbelief.

The coffee chain is giving away a free mini Lego cafe set designed to look like a CBTL drink station, along with a cake and pastries display, and a mini barista figurine.

But there's a catch: Customers will have to top-up a minimum of S$500 to their CoffeeBean SG rewards e-card in order to redeem the Lego set for free.

The eye-watering amount has left many customers in shock, with some questioning if the published amount is correct.

Reddit user “throwawaynetizens” posted an image of the promotion on the forum on Thursday (Aug 17) with the title: “Would you top up S$500 for a free Lego cafe set?”. The Redditor followed up with a comment: “Even if you’re a hardcore fan of Lego? (Hypothetical question).”

The image in the post showed the physical standee at one of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Singapore stores, with the featured cafe-themed Lego set in a display case.

The Redditor gave further context in the caption of the image, saying they had come across the “beautiful” Lego set featured in the promotion, but thought they had misread the information due to the hefty S$500 top-up requirement.

As of Friday afternoon, the post has garnered 335 upvotes and 141 comments.

Redditors were quick to echo the original poster’s reaction, with many expressing shock and disbelief at the stipulated top-up requirement.

A top comment read: “I don’t think I’d be able to spend that much on Coffee Bean before I die.”