ComfortDelGro rides booked through app to cost 70 cents more from July 1

SINGAPORE — From July 1, taxi and private-hire car passengers will have to pay S$0.70 more for rides booked via ComfortDelGro's CDG Zig app.

This new platform fee will be introduced so that Singapore's largest taxi operator can "continue to enhance the quality of its services" to customers, ComfortDelGro said in a Facebook post on Monday (June 19).

The fee will also apply to limousine transfers made through the app.

"We have been regularly enhancing our CDG Zig app with more services such as merchant deals, restaurant reservations and food takeaways, electric vehicle charging points and even private bus charters," ComfortDelGro added.

The introduction of the platform fee is in line with charges by other ride-hailing platforms in Singapore.

Most recently, Grab announced it would raise its ride-hailing platform fee from S$0.30 to S$0.70 from May 5.

Grab said then that the increase would support the development of continuous app improvements such as safety features, increased reliability and driver-related benefits.

The super-app developer first introduced the platform fee in 2020.

Indonesia's Gojek also charges a S$0.70 platform fee on every trip booked via its app.

Another ride-hailing company, TADA, charges S$0.55 before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for fares below S$18. For fares above S$18, the platform fee is S$0.75 before GST.

ComfortDelGro said more information on its platform fee will be made available on its website. CNA