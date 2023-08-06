Composer with autism becomes first S'porean to win Prague music competition

SINGAPORE — The sound of the alto flute rings strong over an ensemble of six instruments playing in the background. Then the ensemble gets louder and louder, the alto flute now barely audible.

It took five days for Mr Goi Ywei Chern to write his contemporary classical piece called Overload, which was his attempt to describe what it is like for someone with autism to experience sensory overload.

It was one of two scores, the other a solo guitar piece, that helped the 27-year-old composer become the first Singaporean to win the International Antonin Dvorak Composition Competition’s (IADCC) senior category.

Named after a renowned Czech composer from the 19th century, this year's competition was held in Prague, the Czech Republic, from July 23 to 31.

“For me, when I take in too much data and my mind is flooded with stuff, I can’t think straight. Sensory overload is a common autism symptom,” said Mr Goi, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

When he was 11, Mr Goi was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder — something his parents had kept a secret from him till he was 19, when his medical condition had to be disclosed for his National Service registration.

“I didn’t know what to think about being autistic, it is just how it is,” he said. “But I wish I knew earlier so I could deal with some of the symptoms earlier in my life.”

FROM CLASSICAL GUITAR PLAYER TO COMPOSER

One of these was his lack of social skills, which Mr Goi described as “pretty bad” in his younger days.

He would struggle to communicate with others but found refuge in his best friend — a classical guitar his parents gave him when he was 10 years old.

While he had other hobbies, such as gaming and reading up on history, he would strum his guitar whenever he had the chance.

He was so enamoured by the instrument that he decided to study music as one of his O-Level examination subjects.

“Funnily enough, I had a B grade for music in my O-Levels, and did better in maths and sciences. But I still wanted to pursue music,” Mr Goi said, chuckling.

So he enrolled at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), pursuing a diploma in guitar performance. One of the graduating requirements includes taking modules outside of his classes.

“My friend asked me if I would be interested in taking a composition module with him, and I figured I might as well take something music-related,” recalled Mr Goi.

“The stuff I made was trash, it was just terrible!”

But it was through this module that he realised the path he wanted to take: To become a composer.

After completing his diploma, Mr Goi took an unintended gap year — he had learnt of his autism diagnosis and that he was exempted from National Service after applications for the degree programme ended — before pursuing his bachelors in Nafa, majoring in composition.

“Composition requires you to often create something out of nothing,” he said.

He further developed his composing skills with the guidance of a professor at the Royal College of Music in London during a semester-long exchange.

“He would read our scores and suggest we see a movie, listen to a song, read a particular book or view a particular artwork. His advice expanded my knowledge in art,” said Mr Goi.

“Because of Prof Kenneth Hesketh, I pursued my master's there and my composition improved a lot then.”

Today, the composer is pursuing his doctorate. Despite the years honing his skill, he struggles to describe what his music style is.

“There’s so many inspirations, so many styles. Contemporary classical music can mean so many things,” he said.

NO PHONE AND INTERNET ACCESS

This year’s IADCC was the first time Mr Goi had participated in its senior category, which is for composers above the age of 23.

He had participated in 2017 and 2018 in the junior category, making it to the finals but failing to win a prize.

Unlike other composition competitions, IADCC requires composers to send their own music scores in the first round, before participants are shortlisted to fly to Prague. This year, 24 participants were selected.

In Prague, the participants were given five days to compose two pieces — one based on a set theme, the other providing composers the creative liberty to produce anything. Mr Goi usually takes two to three months to compose a piece.

“After breakfast, we will have our phones confiscated and be in our individual rooms composing for seven hours sans a lunch break,” he said.

"It's amazing what I can do when I don't have access to the internet and am locked up in a room.

“Once we’re done, we’re free to do whatever we want. So most of us head to a floating brewery docked near the university where the competition is held to destress and have a drink.”

But what do a bunch of composers from around the globe talk about over beer? Music.

“Composers are a bunch of nerds, we’re just geeking out over music,” Mr Goi said.

“But it's such a close and tight knit community… It was amazing learning about how our different cultures shape our music.”

Learning he was first place in the senior category came as a “huge shock” to him.

“Once my name was called, I blanked out. I don’t even remember them saying my entire name, or me collecting the award. I was just stunned and I couldn't believe it,” said Mr Goi of the award ceremony on Aug 2.

He also bagged two special awards — one for best chamber music, the other for the best polyphonic composition among senior participants.

For his win, he received CZK30,000 (S$1,800) and will have his composition performed live during the competition next year.

VIDEO GAMES, HISTORY, ROCK AND JAZZ

Now back in London, Mr Goi is focused on finishing up his research for his doctorate.

In his free time, he enjoys playing video games and reading up on history. All of this often ends up influencing the music he listens to.

“I was looking into Eastern Roman history and started listening to orthodox Christian music… and when I was watching YouTube videos about theological arguments, I saw a comment that lutheran hymns were the best. So I started listening to that, too," he said.

And despite composing mostly contemporary classical pieces, Mr Goi said it's not all that he listens to in his free time. "I like rock, and every few months I listen to lots of jazz for a period of time," he said.

Although Mr Goi might have learnt about his autism later in life, he said it does not define him or his work.

“No one can tell that I’m autistic by listening to my music. All I care about is whether people listen to my creations,” he said.