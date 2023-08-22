Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Concorde Hotel brawl: Man charged with murder, 6 others accused of rioting with deadly weapon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concorde Hotel brawl: Man charged with murder, 6 others accused of rioting with deadly weapon

SINGAPORE — A 29-year-old man was charged with murder on Tuesday (Aug 22), after a brawl that broke out at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall in Orchard Road ended with one man dead.

Pen knives recovered by the police after the fight along Orchard Road on Aug 20, 2023. Singapore Police Force

Pen knives recovered by the police after the fight along Orchard Road on Aug 20, 2023.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
By Lydia Lam
Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A 29-year-old man was charged with murder on Tuesday (Aug 22), after a brawl that broke out at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall in Orchard Road ended with one man dead.

Another six men were charged with rioting with deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

According to charge sheets, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of committing murder by causing the death of Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at about 6.05am on Aug 20, at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall.

Asvain, a Singaporean, appeared calm as he listened to the proceedings.

The six men who were charged with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon are: 32-year-old Arun Kaliaperumal, 24-year-old Kavind Raj Kannan, 31-year-old Manojkumar Velayanatham, 28-year-old Sridharan Elangovan, 24-year-old Sharvin Jay Nair and 27-year-old Visnu Suriamurthi.

The seventh man, Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt by using a bread knife with a 30cm-long blade to slash Visnu Suriamurthi.

According to the charge sheet, Visnu suffered injuries to his chest. Visnu was charged in hospital via the Court Crime Registry Chambers.

The police prosecutor asked for the accused to be remanded for investigations, saying that the investigating officers need to take them out for scene revisits, raids, or to recover any exhibits.

The men were remanded and will return to court next week.

The police said in an earlier statement that the fight had broken out due to a dispute, and that all those involved knew each other.

Weapons including two pen-knives and a bread knife were seized by the police.

On top of the eight who were charged today, another three men linked to the incident were charged on Monday with rioting while armed with deadly weapons.

If convicted of murder, Asvain could be sentenced to death.

The penalty for rioting while armed with a deadly weapon is a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

The penalty for voluntarily causing hurt with a cutting instrument is a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

Related topics

riot court crime

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.