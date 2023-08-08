Logo
Couple arrested for allegedly taking videos at police station, posting them on social media
Couple arrested for allegedly taking videos at police station, posting them on social media

SINGAPORE — A couple was arrested after they allegedly made video recordings of a police station along New Bridge Road and posted them on social media.

Screenshots of the video recordings retrieved from social media. Singapore Police Force

Screenshots of the video recordings retrieved from social media.

Sufiyan Samsuri
Sufiyan Samsuri
Published August 8, 2023
Updated August 8, 2023
SINGAPORE — A couple was arrested after they allegedly made video recordings of a police station along New Bridge Road and posted them on social media.

In a press statement on Monday (Aug 7), the police said they have arrested a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who are believed to have committed the offence, after receiving a police report on Friday.

The man was charged on Saturday with making a video recording of a protected area without the permission of the authority, which allegedly took place on Aug 1.

The woman will receive two charges on Tuesday for offences that allegedly took place on July 13 and Aug 1.

If convicted, they may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

“As a police station is declared a protected area under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, it is an offence to take photographs, make any film or video recording of a police station without the permission of the authority of that protected area,” said the police.

