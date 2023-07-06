Cyclist, 31, taken conscious to hospital after accident in Bedok involving BMW car

SINGAPORE — A 31-year-old female cyclist was taken conscious to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a BMW car in Bedok on Thursday morning (July 6).

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said they were alerted at 7.44am on Thursday to the accident near the junction of Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 1.

It was unclear how the accident happened.

In a video clip posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com, a bicycle can be seen trapped under a white BMW sports utility vehicle on the road.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle was at the scene. In response to TODAY's queries, SCDF said the woman was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.