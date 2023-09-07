Cyclist who jumped onto car bonnet in Katong as vehicle drove off gets new harassment charge

SINGAPORE — A cyclist who jumped onto the bonnet of a car near i12 Katong mall in an alleged confrontation with a driver returned to court on Thursday (Sept 7), where she was given an extra charge of harassment.

Nicolette Tan Shi-en, 32, a lawyer, was charged with intending to cause harassment by using threatening behaviour towards driver Elaine Michele Ow, 49, and stopping her bicycle in front of Ow's car and aggressively confronting her, court documents stated.

This incident was captured on a 39-second video that went viral on social media in June, showing Tan obstructing Ow's car along East Coast Road, near the junction of Joo Chiat Road.

An exchange between the two could be seen before Tan was filmed jumping on the car's bonnet.

Ow then drove the car towards i12 Katong mall with Tan clinging onto the vehicle.

Several videos have since surfaced including a three-minute long clip that seemed to have come from Ow's in-car camera.

The clip shows the front view of the car, which included the moment Tan jumps onto the bonnet and when the car starts to move.

Tan had three charges brought against her but a previous charge of rash act was withdrawn on Thursday.

She was then given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for the rash act, which means that she cannot be charged again for the same offence.

Ow has also been charged with engaging in a rash act and endangering the personal safety of Tan who was lying on her car's bonnet when she drove her car.

Both women are set to return to court on Oct 6 for a pre-trial conference hearing.

If convicted of harassment, Ms Tan could be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.