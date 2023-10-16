trending: DBS and Citibank disruptions spark outrage and jokes, but also serious discussion from netizens

SINGAPORE — Recent disruptions to DBS and Citibank banking and payment services on Saturday (Oct 14) have prompted a variety of reactions from netizens.

Some expressed outrage at the apparent lack of redundancy from the banks, while others took to social media to talk about their unfortunate, and also amusing situations, that arose from the incident.

Around 3pm on Satuday (Oct 14), DBS and Citibank customers began reporting issues using online and mobile banking services on Downdetector, a website that provides real-time information on the uptime and disruption of websites and services.

During the downtime, bank customers could not access many services provided by the banks, including accessing automated teller machines (ATMs) and transferring funds via online payment services PayNow and PayLah!, and physical DBS payment terminals.

DBS bank said that the disruption had been caused by an issue at a common data centre also used by other organisations.

The data centre operator Equinix later said that a technical issue that occurred at the centre had “raised the temperatures” which resulted in an impact on operations, reported Channel News Asia.

Both banks confirmed that their services were only fully restored the following day (Oct 15), with DBS acknowledging that they would be processing interrupted transactions with “utmost priority”.

Netizens affected by the disruption were quick to look for assistance and reassurance online, with a post on Reddit titled “Is DBS down now?” posted by a user at 3:36pm on Saturday.