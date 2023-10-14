DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected
SINGAPORE — DBS Bank's online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with customers also reporting issues with withdrawing cash from automated teller machines (ATMs).
Attempts to log in to DBS' digital banking services at about 3.40pm came back with an error message: "We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please log in later."
Some customers said they were unable to use DBS' PayLah! services as well.
Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, showed a spike in reports about DBS, with more than 3,500 reports as of 3.50pm.
It also shows spikes in reports for WhatsApp, Facebook and Singtel, among others.
Dozens of users have commented on DBS' latest Facebook post. Tan Yong Chuen wrote: "I can't even use the app or paywave."
"Stuck in the middle of a transaction. Been waiting for more than 30mins for the app issues to be resolved. What's going on???!!!" another wrote.
Pa Jian Wei said: "Hey I'm having trouble accessing the app..."
Other uses showed messages on ATMs reading: "This terminal is temporarily offline." CNA
