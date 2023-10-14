Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected

SINGAPORE — DBS Bank's online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with customers also reporting issues with withdrawing cash from automated teller machines (ATMs).

Screenshots showing the DBS Ibanking service page and Paylah service being down on Oct 14, 2023.

Screenshots showing the DBS Ibanking service page and Paylah service being down on Oct 14, 2023.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE  — DBS Bank's online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with customers also reporting issues with withdrawing cash from automated teller machines (ATMs).

Attempts to log in to DBS' digital banking services at about 3.40pm came back with an error message: "We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please log in later."

Some customers said they were unable to use DBS' PayLah! services as well.

Downdetector,  an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, showed a spike in reports about DBS, with more than 3,500 reports as of 3.50pm.

It also shows spikes in reports for WhatsApp, Facebook and Singtel, among others.

A graph from the Downdetector site showing DBS service facing outages in the past 24 hours on Oct 14, 2023.

Dozens of users have commented on DBS' latest Facebook post. Tan Yong Chuen wrote: "I can't even use the app or paywave."

"Stuck in the middle of a transaction. Been waiting for more than 30mins for the app issues to be resolved. What's going on???!!!" another wrote.

Pa Jian Wei said: "Hey I'm having trouble accessing the app..."

Other uses showed messages on ATMs reading: "This terminal is temporarily offline." CNA 

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

Related topics

DBS bank outage

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.