Singapore

DBS PayLah! services back to normal after users report login issues
SINGAPORE — Users reported issues trying to access DBS's payment app PayLah! on Friday (Oct 20), less than one week after the bank, along with Citibank, suffered an outage that affected online banking and payment services for hours. 

A logo of DBS bank is pictured outside an office in Singapore

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
In a Facebook post at about 10am, DBS acknowledged the issue, saying that access to the app is "intermittent".

In a Facebook post at about 10am, DBS acknowledged the issue, saying that access to the app is "intermittent".

"Thank you for your patience and once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Many users were, however, scathing in their comments, with some noting that they were unable to make payments while the app was affected.

"Not again. I couldn't log in to pay my cab fare," said one user.

Another user, who said people were queuing behind him as he struggled to make payment, asked: "How can we 'go cashless' when our technology cannot keep it up?"

One user said: "I wanted to give DBS another chance after their fiasco on last Saturday but not even a week and got problem again?"

Others were less critical, with some thanking the bank for providing an update.

"It’s not a big issue as we can still use credit cards and digibank," one user said.

On Saturday afternoon, DBS and Citibank reported disruptions to their banking and payment services that lasted hours. 

The data centre provider, Equinix, said the issue was due to a "technical issue" at one of its centres in Singapore, which impacted some customers' operations.

It added that it is conducting a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday said it had ordered DBS and Citibank to conduct "a thorough investigation" and will take appropriate supervisory actions after gathering the necessary facts. CNA

