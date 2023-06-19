#trending: Netizens take a jab at durian claw machines while others are skeptical about winning the thorny fruit
SINGAPORE — Durian lovers will be happy to know that they can not only just purchase the thorned fruit from vendors but also win them from claw machines too.
- Claw machines in Singapore are not just offering plush toys, you may now "catch" durians from machines operated by Play United
- A YouTube video featuring a durian haul at the unique claw machine has gone viral
- The durian claw machines drew mixed reactions from people, with some poking fun at the use of durians as prizes
- Others were sceptical about winning, calling the machines “scams”
One can get a chance to win the prickly fruit at reportedly $1 a pop from Play United’s claw machines, which can be found at various pasar malams and shopping malls such as Hougang Mall and Tampines 1.
So what are the chances of winning durians from a claw machine?
Local content creators uploaded a video on YouTube channel “DancingBacons” of their exploit in getting their hands on some durians. After multiple attempts, the duo managed to snag three durians of various sizes from the claw machine. The video, posted on June 7, has since gone viral with over 430,000 views and 480 comments.
In the 9 minute-long video, the YouTube content creators documented the process of playing at the claw machine and showcased their durian haul including how much they spent, as well as how much fruit each durian yielded. To "catch" three durians, they spent a total of about $18.70.
Several netizens in the video’s comments section were impressed by how they managed to win the durians.
“The claw machine seemed too weak to pick up the fruit (probably by design). The fact (that) you managed to win some is very impressive,” said one YouTube user, a comment that has garnered at least 300 likes.
Others, however, were still skeptical of the durian claw machines, regarding them as “scams”.
Another YouTube user said: “This was tough to watch. The claw is next to impossible to win any of those fruits. (This is) borderline scam in my humble opinion.”
“What a scam these machines are. They should be illegal,” someone else commented.
Also posted on Reddit, the claw machines also drew thorny reactions among Reddit users. One of them wrote: “Those scam claw machines’ claws (are) always very weak. (They) can’t even pick up the normal soft toys. Can (they) pick up durians?”
Netizens have also taken jabs at the durian claw machines, referencing the fruit’s distinct aroma.
One YouTube user commented: “That must be the most pungent claw machine.”
“Imagine getting trapped in there,” another online user said.
Some online users even described the durians in the machines as “disgusting” and looked “old”.
Play United's spokesperson, Ms Alice Goh, told The Straits Times that lower durian prices allowed her team to introduce the novelty fruit to their claw machines.
According to Play United's Facebook page, the durians are hand-picked daily.
TODAY has reached out to Play United for comment.
