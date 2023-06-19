trending: Netizens take a jab at durian claw machines while others are skeptical about winning the thorny fruit

SINGAPORE — Durian lovers will be happy to know that they can not only purchase the thorny fruit from regular fruit vendors but now, it is also available in claw machines.

One can get a chance to win the prickly fruit at reportedly $1 a pop from Play United’s claw machines, which can be found at various pasar malams and shopping malls such as Hougang Mall and Tampines 1.

So what are the chances of winning durians from a claw machine?

Local content creators uploaded a video on YouTube channel “DancingBacons” of their exploit in getting their hands on some durians. After multiple attempts, the duo managed to snag three durians of various sizes from the claw machine. The video, posted on June 7, has since gone viral with over 430,000 views and 480 comments.

In the 9 minute-long video, the YouTube content creators documented the process of playing at the claw machine and showcased their durian haul including how much they spent, as well as how much fruit each durian yielded. To "catch" three durians, they spent a total of about $18.70.