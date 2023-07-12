#trending: Should economical rice prices be regulated? Redditors share 'horror stories', call for more transparency
A Reddit user raised concerns about the inconsistent pricing of economical rice, also known as "cai png" and asked whether it should be regulated.
SINGAPORE — Have you ever ordered economical rice from a food stall and wondered why the price came up to a hefty sum?
On Reddit, a netizen calls into question the seemingly inconsistent pricing of the hawker staple economical rice, also known as ‘cai png’.
“Should cai png be regulated?”, asked Reddit user “EducationFit5675” on Tuesday (July 11).
The general consensus seems to lean towards yes, as numerous accounts of netizens being overcharged for economical rice pour in to the Reddit thread, which has garnered over 247 comments as of Wednesday.
User “KJting98” starts the discussion with an anecdote. The user said they had chosen the same dishes as the girl before them, only to be charged S$1.40 more than what the girl had been charged.
When probed, the woman manning the store replied: “Sorry, count(ed) wrongly”.
User “BabysitterDad” put forward an assumption on why prices of economical rice seem to be erratic or does not adhere to a set price.
The user suggested that a myriad of factors play a part: “Price is dependent on how much the stall scoops for you, that day’s market price, their impression of you, their mood at that very specific moment, your face, your dressing, and a hundred other variables.”
Redditor “kensolee” also pointed out an inconspicuous pitfall that could cause you to pay more for your meal — the presence of “hidden meat dishes”.
“Kensolee” elaborates: “When you find that the long beans (with) tiny minced meat equals to (the price of) a meat dish, also steamed egg (with) bits of luncheon meat (is also charged as a meat dish).”
To avoid the nasty surprise of finding out that you have just accidentally ordered a meat dish, “kensolee” suggests that cai png stalls place vegetable dishes separately from the meat dishes.
Fish, usually one of the more expensive economical rice dishes, should be “put on a revolving pedestal with blinking lights”.
Amidst the tales of fluctuating and deceptive cai png pricing, netizens cooked up some suggestions to tackle this peculiar problem.
To solve the issue of “hidden meat dishes”, “adrenaline_junkie88” proposed having either coloured plates or pegs tagged to the dish to provide more transparency for customers.
“Adrenaline_junkie88” also suggested receipts for economical rice at food courts.
“HeartCockles” takes on a different approach. If an item is “ridiculously priced”, just be “thick-skinned and tell them to take that item back”, the Redditor wrote.
“Pendelhaven” offers a simple solution: “Every dish must have a price tag.”
Nasi padang prices should be regulated too, say Redditors
“How can nasi padang go for up to S$10 in a food court?", questioned one Reddit user.
Local news outlets have recently reported customers paying S$13 to S$11.70 for nasi padang at Jewel Changi Airport's Food Republic and Gourmet Paradise in Toa Payoh respectively.
On Reddit, a user offers advice when ordering nasi padang.
“Smile. Always smile and say hello (if possible, appear jubilant that its your turn to order),” wrote “Agreeable-Course187”.
“Try to get the food that is about to finish…If you see four chicken nuggets, chances are you will get that extra nugget for the price of three.”
Additional reporting by Sakinah Arif Lim.
