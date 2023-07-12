trending: Should economical rice prices be regulated? Redditors share 'horror stories', call for more transparency

SINGAPORE — Have you ever ordered economical rice from a food stall and wondered why the price came up to a hefty sum?

On Reddit, a netizen calls into question the seemingly inconsistent pricing of the hawker staple economical rice, also known as ‘cai png’.

“Should cai png be regulated?”, asked Reddit user “EducationFit5675” on Tuesday (July 11).

The general consensus seems to lean towards yes, as numerous accounts of netizens being overcharged for economical rice pour in to the Reddit thread, which has garnered over 247 comments as of Wednesday.

User “KJting98” starts the discussion with an anecdote. The user said they had chosen the same dishes as the girl before them, only to be charged S$1.40 more than what the girl had been charged.

When probed, the woman manning the store replied: “Sorry, count(ed) wrongly”.

User “BabysitterDad” put forward an assumption on why prices of economical rice seem to be erratic or does not adhere to a set price.

The user suggested that a myriad of factors play a part: “Price is dependent on how much the stall scoops for you, that day’s market price, their impression of you, their mood at that very specific moment, your face, your dressing, and a hundred other variables.”

Redditor “kensolee” also pointed out an inconspicuous pitfall that could cause you to pay more for your meal — the presence of “hidden meat dishes”.

“Kensolee” elaborates: “When you find that the long beans (with) tiny minced meat equals to (the price of) a meat dish, also steamed egg (with) bits of luncheon meat (is also charged as a meat dish).”

To avoid the nasty surprise of finding out that you have just accidentally ordered a meat dish, “kensolee” suggests that cai png stalls place vegetable dishes separately from the meat dishes.

Fish, usually one of the more expensive economical rice dishes, should be “put on a revolving pedestal with blinking lights”.