ERP rate to rise to S$6 at KPE expressway gantry after latest pricing review

SINGAPORE — Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by S$1 at three expressway locations from Aug 28 to manage traffic congestion during the morning commute.

These locations include the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, where the ERP charge will go up to S$6 between 8.30am and 9am.

This matches the highest ERP rate that has been charged, with the amount last being seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the new rates on Tuesday (Aug 22), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in July, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways.

ERP charges will therefore be adjusted at three locations during four specified time periods.

These include the set of two gantries at PIE (Adam Road and Mount Peasant Road) and the westbound PIE before Eunos.