The challenges and joys of a 'noob' single father with a special needs child

SINGAPORE — Receiving a barrage of texts at work might be infuriating for some, but Mr Harvinderjit Singh knows his daughter Kara’s gif-spamming antics too well. This is just one of the daily interactions with her that the 47-year-old operations executive describes as “moments he lives for”.

Life did not start out smoothly for 11-year-old Kara.

At just 72 hours old, she suffered a neonatal stroke that affected the left side of her brain. In subsequent paediatric and neurologist specialist appointments, it was noted that her developmental milestones for language were delayed.

In 2016, after a psychological assessment, Kara was diagnosed with autism.

The diagnoses took a heavy toll on the family. In 2017, Mr Singh and his wife separated. Kara’s mother then relocated to the Philippines for work and enrolled Kara in an inclusive kindergarten there.

In 2019, a decision was made for Kara to return to Singapore and attend primary school here.

Challenges present themselves on a daily basis for both Mr Singh and Kara. One is her tendency to be distracted throughout the day, which can be dangerous during certain activities such as crossing the road.

“The simple things that we deem normal becomes a challenge for her. That's why sometimes I have to step in as the disciplinarian because it becomes a safety issue,” Mr Singh said.

He also worries about Kara’s future and highlights concerns about his growing age.

“Life is short, I don’t know if I’ll be around long enough to give her the life skills to take care of herself and not get scammed or taken advantage of. I want to be in her life long enough to protect her and keep her safe, at least until she can protect and take care of herself,” Mr Singh said.

To combat stress, he has tried a variety of activities such as taking walks after work, cycling and even planting during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period. Most recently, he took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“Kara has been my number-one supporter, and her message to me is always: ‘Daddy, don't lose’,” Mr Singh said.

So far, he has taken part in three competitions and lost them all.

“I take this as part of my learning journey. One day, I will have my hand raised in victory, and that would be especially for her,” Mr Singh said.