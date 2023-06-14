2 female NTU scientists join expedition to Arctic, discover new volcano in Norwegian depths

The vessel, an icebreaker capable of travelling into the icy parts of the Arctic Circle, was built with 15 well-equipped labs, a remote-controlled submarine, and round-the-clock live feed from the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) deep beneath the sea that could send back underwater footage in real-time.

An ROV is an unmanned remotely operated underwater vehicle, which is distinct from the crewed submersible that is tethered by a mother ship and is lifted out of the water after a dive.

For Ms Yan and Ms Toh, their schedule consisted of two six-hour shifts each day, which began as early as 2am.

Because of how Earth is tilted on its axis as it orbits the Sun, the Arctic regions are bathed in 24 hours of sunlight in those months that they were there, which meant that the Singaporean duo had to adapt to the unusual day-night cycle.

Recalling her first few days of the expedition, Ms Yan told TODAY that even though she was aware of this phenomenon prior to the trip, it was still disorienting to start a night shift and realise that it was actually as bright as day.

"It just feels like it was daytime but it also felt very strange because the sun typically sets at about 7pm in Singapore and you can see it's dark. In the Arctic, I'll wake up at 1am and see that it's still bright," she said, adding that prior to the trip she had worried about not being able to see much at night.

Ms Toh said she also had a bit of difficulty adjusting as she was more of a "night owl" who really depended on the sun setting to help with her change of pace.

"If I've been working in the morning, then when the sun sets, it's time for me to rest. The first half of the trip felt like I could not get proper rest because it was like I haven't gotten off work yet," she said.

LEARNING THE ROPES

After the first few days of adjustment, both said they tried to absorb as much knowledge and information as they could.

They helped the team collect sediment samples from the seabed, assisted in basic steps of processing samples, and prepared materials for the project's outreach programmes.

Despite getting sea sick initially, Ms Yan said her first expedition experience was an eye opening one as she was learning different things from various experts on board who talked about science all day.

She was also struck by the lab facilities on board that made collecting and analysing samples a relative breeze.

On May 7, the team chanced upon an underwater mud volcano that erupted mud, fluids and gas. At the time, Ms Yan and Ms Toh were helping out in the wet lab organising and processing biology samples with a postdoc from the team.

It turned out that the underwater volcano and was the second one to be found within Norwegian waters.

"It was such a great discovery that they had to forego one last planned site so that we could spend more time at this particular area to collect more sediments and gas samples, and water column data," said Ms Yan.

When asked how she feels about the experience, Ms Yan laughed and said: "I wish it could have been longer."

Ms Toh, who was on her third expedition, was amazed by the efficiency in how the scientists maximised their resources, even when they are faced with constraints or when things do not go according to plan.

The duo will be using their new knowledge and skills to continue their research study on the seabed of Singapore, which aims to help provide a reference point to better understand how Singapore waters change over time.

Learning how to conduct research efficiently would allow them to not be held back by Singapore's climate, and instead focus on the more important aspects of research, said Ms Toh.

Ms Yan agreed, adding: "It would be interesting to see how we can adapt some of the techniques and lab skills that we've learnt in the Arctic to the work in Singapore."