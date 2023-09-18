Ferrari's Sainz wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix, halting Red Bull's winning streak

SINGAPORE — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the Singapore 2023 Grand Prix on Sunday (Sept 17), breaking Max Verstappen of Red Bull’s run of 10 consecutive victories this season.

“An incredible feeling, an incredible weekend, I want to thank everyone at Ferrari for managing to win after a tricky beginning,” said the Spaniard, who started from pole position.

“We nailed the weekend, we nailed the race. We did everything we had to do and we did it perfect.”

Sainz claimed his first victory of the 2023 season, with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton coming in second and third respectively.

For the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix, none of the Red Bull drivers were on the podium.

Verstappen, who had broken a Formula 1 record by winning his 10th consecutive race at the Italian Grand Prix on Sept 3, came in fifth after starting in 11th place. His teammate, Sergio Perez, finished eighth.

Red Bull had been dominant this season, winning all 14 previous races.

Hamilton's teammate George Russell crashed into the barrier in his last lap when he was in third position, eliminating his shot at the podium.

It was also a disappointing race for Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Alfa Romeo's Valterri Bottas who did not finish. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll did not compete after a huge crash during qualifying on Saturday.

The Singapore Grand Prix, held from Friday to Sunday, saw a turnout of 264,108 people, exceeding the previously announced anticipated attendance of 250,000.

In a press release on Sunday, the Singapore Grand Prix organisers said that The Bay Grandstand was closed as part of the planned redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay, which led to this year’s reduced attendance from 2022’s record capacity.

“However, six new grandstands as well as additional walkabout tickets were introduced to mitigate the loss of capacity, and these were all fully taken up due to very strong demand,” it said.

It also said that early bird tickets for next year’s race have been sold out after having gone on sale for only 72 hours.

'AMAZING RACE'

There were many disappointed Verstappen fans, who held hope that he might make a late charge on Sunday. Nonetheless, they were not too worried as Verstappen still leads the drivers' standings by a comfortable 151 points with seven races to go.

Mr Gerald Chee, 24, who was watching the race at a bar in the Esplanade mall, told TODAY: “Maybe it’s a good thing so he won’t get too cocky. Can’t win too much, I guess.”

“I hope they change the tires they used, maybe he’ll perform better next year in Singapore,” added the undergraduate business student from the National University of Singapore.