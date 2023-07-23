Fewer spectators attending Singapore's football league games, but its young ‘superfans’ keep the ball rolling

Despite the dwindling spectatorship at SPL matches, there is still a pool of diehard fans like Mr Hirono who continue to keep alive the hopes that the local football scene will return to its form during the heyday of the Malaysia Cup in the 1970s.

Back then, more than 50,000 would pack the spectator stands at the old National Stadium in Kallang during key matches. By the 2013 season, the league average for attendances at live SPL matches was around 1,200.

In 2023, that number has fallen to 752 for all the matches after approximately 17 game weeks, a figure slightly below last year’s average of 832 for the entire season, according to numbers provided by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

FAS has not responded to TODAY's queries about its efforts to grow interest in the SPL. But the visible signs of empty spectator stands do not faze a sizeable group of young fans, who turn up at every match to show support for their teams and go to great lengths to drum up interest.

At the Jurong East Stadium on July 1, Mr Hirono introduced TODAY to several members of his group of around 60 Lion City Sailors fans known as “The Crew”, who were there to watch their team beat Tanjong Pagar United 7-1.

They sang tirelessly to the beat of their drums, and blared roars, cheers, chants and boos at every action. When Sailors player Lionel Tan scored his first goal for the club that evening — a well-placed header from a corner — he was duly serenaded by the visiting fans.

“They've come up with individual songs for our players, wait for us after every game to greet us and even prepare cakes to celebrate our birthdays with us. Our fans never fail to make us feel special,” said the 26-year-old defender.

“If you see the age profile (of the Sailors fans), most of them are younger than myself,” said Mr Hirono, who has been following the SPL since 2016. He began watching local football after the LionsXII's four-year participation in the Malaysian Super League.

Even though they are aware that the general public does not think much about the local football league, Mr Hirono said that fan groups here are just as dedicated to their teams as foreign fan clubs in more prestigious leagues abroad.

“What's not seen by the public is that (fans here) spend their own money and time not only to buy jerseys and all that, but also to buy posters of players, making flags… they would even print up the lyrics to the chants that we use and paste them on walls one hour before kickoff," he said.

“This is the kind of stuff that really shows the passion that, you know, I thought was dead in Singapore.”