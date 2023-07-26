Bakery firm iBread gets S$7,000 fine for 'massive' cockroach infestation, other hygiene lapses

SINGAPORE — Local bakery chain iBread was fined S$7,000 on Wednesday (July 26) for multiple hygiene lapses including a "massive" infestation of cockroaches at its food processing premises.

In a press statement, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that its officers had inspected the firm's food processing premises at 171 Kampong Ampat on Nov 9 last year.

The officers found a "massive infestation of live cockroaches" throughout the premises, as well as poor segregation of raw and completed products in the same chiller.

They also found several other lapses relating to poor hygiene practices of the premises.

The vehicle used for transporting food was also poorly maintained with chipped interior wooden flooring.

Dirty clothes were also seen hanging inside the vehicle, said SFA.

The agency said that it has directed iBread to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

It added that food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," said SFA.

It also said that all food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, with staff being adequately trained on proper food safety management.

"SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements," it said.

Those convicted of food hygiene and food safety lapses can be fined up to S$5,000 for each breach.