Flash Coffee closes all 11 S'pore outlets citing 'liabilities'; staff say salaries had been paid late for months

SINGAPORE — All 11 Flash Coffee outlets across Singapore have closed after its owners told regulators the firm was unable to keep operating due to liabilities.

The firm has been placed into provisional liquidation. This usually means an appointed firm tries to recover money for creditors while sometimes trying to keep running the business.

The move follows suggestions of unrest among workers at the grab-and-go chain of coffee outlets and claims staff were being paid late.

A TikTok video posted on Thursday evening showed a sign at its Jurong Point outlet asserting that its baristas were "on strike" due to several alleged late salary payouts.

The sign also said that the outlet would be "closed indefinitely".

The user who posted the video, who goes by the username ‘DR-Review’, told TODAY that he had intended to get coffee at the outlet at around 8pm on Thursday when he spotted the sign.

The Business Times reported on Friday that Flash Coffee had “filed for a voluntary winding-up due to its liabilities”.

A document seen and verified by TODAY states that Flash Coffee was placed under provisional liquidation on Thursday. The provisional liquidator is BDO Singapore.

During the process, the liquidators, if appointed at a meeting of creditors, would try get as much money as possible from its assets to pay creditors, the letter stated.

TODAY visited five Flash Coffee outlets across the island on Friday — at Guoco Mall, Paya Lebar Quarter, Jurong Point, 1 George Street, and Keppel Bay Tower — and found that none was in operation.

As of 1pm on Friday, the sign from the TikTok video had been removed at Jurong Point.

The Guoco Mall outlet had been shuttered, with a notice posted by mall management TPC commercial indicating that the unit had been repossessed.

TODAY understands that the space Flash Coffee occupied along George Street was shared with another food and beverage outlet.

Flash Coffee employees there had “not turned up for at least 10 or more days” on separate occasions in the past three months, which had hurt the business of its collaborator, according to an employee from the F&B outlet at George Street.

SALARIES DELAYED FOR BOTH OFFICE AND ON-GROUND STAFF

TODAY spoke to a former employee of Flash Coffee, who did not wish to have her name published.

She said she had worked at the coffee chain as a part-time barista for nearly two years before leaving in the middle of this year.

The woman claimed that her salary payments for three months — December 2022, March and April 2023 — were delayed by several days.

When asked how she and her colleagues felt about the delays, she said that they “were frustrated but still continued to work”.

“Most of their full-timers were Malaysian, so they don’t really know or dare to speak up,” she said, adding that one of her colleagues was not paid her sales incentives despite hitting her required sales targets in December 2021.

The ex-employee said that although she had not expected a strike, she had expected them to shut down for a while “because they weren’t making much money from their daily sales”.

She added that employees of several outlets would have to work alone on the weekends without time to go for their hour-long break.

The TikTok user “DR-Review” said that he had usually seen "only one staff member working most of the time” at the chain’s Jurong Point outlet.

Another ex-employee who worked at Flash Coffee’s corporate office, who also declined to be named, said that his monthly salary had been delayed on two separate occasions this year.

The delays were two to four weeks, he said.

The ex-staffer said that the firm had laid off large numbers of staff in November 2022, which had left the remaining staff in low spirits. The delayed salary payments added to the low morale, he said.

“They had at least three rounds of layoffs and culled a lot of people who were executives and people doing the actual ground work.

“It left a very top heavy structure where people just talked about grand plans but with no one to follow through with the heavy lifting. So it was very hard to move the needle as a result.”

In a recent message on one of the firm’s WhatsApp group chats seen by TODAY, the firm’s founder David Brunier and its director Sebastian Hannecker said that they were “working around the clock” to pay its employees’ outstanding salaries.

COFFEE CHAIN RAISED S$68 MILLION IN FUNDING IN MAY THIS YEAR

The Singapore-based company, which describes itself as a tech-enabled coffee chain, had announced earlier in May that it had raised a total of US$50 million (S$68 million) for the business.

Various venture capital funds including White Star Capital, Delivery Hero, Geschwister Oetker, and Conny & Co participated in the round, with some increasing their stake in the company, according to a Flash Coffee statement on its website in May.

“The new funds will be channelled towards accelerating the company’s mission to achieve group-level profitability,” the statement read.

“This includes sustainably growing its footprint across the Asia Pacific region to serve high-quality specialty coffee to customers in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and South Korea, doubling down on technology and product innovation and further developing the sales performance of existing stores.”

The Singapore-based coffee chain first launched in 2020, and at one point had close to 250 stores and 1,400 employees across the region.

TODAY has asked both Flash Coffee and the Ministry of Manpower for comment.