Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Dunearn Road hit by flash flood as parts of S'pore get 82% of average July monthly rain in under 4 hours
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dunearn Road hit by flash flood as parts of S'pore get 82% of average July monthly rain in under 4 hours

SINGAPORE — A flash flood hit Dunearn Road on Thursday (July 20) morning as parts of Singapore received 82 per cent of July's average monthly rainfall in less than four hours.

A photo from PUB's Facebook page showed a stretch of Dunearn Road that was flooded due to heavy rainfall on Thursday (July 20) morning. PUB/Facebook

A photo from PUB's Facebook page showed a stretch of Dunearn Road that was flooded due to heavy rainfall on Thursday (July 20) morning.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
  • The western part of Singapore received 120.2mm of rain during less than four hours on Thursday (July 20) morning
  • This is equivalent to 82 per cent of the average monthly rainfall for July, the Public Utilities Board said in a Facebook post
  • Two traffic lanes in Dunearn Road were closed temporarily as a precautionary measure as the area was hit by flash flooding
Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A flash flood hit Dunearn Road on Thursday (July 20) morning as parts of Singapore received 82 per cent of July's average monthly rainfall in less than four hours.

In the western parts of Singapore, 120.2mm of rain fell from 7.40am to 11.30am, national water agency PUB said in a Facebook post.

At around 9.25am, a 200m stretch of Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre was flooded, with PUB’s Quick Response Team deployed to render assistance in the area.

Two traffic lanes were closed temporarily as a precautionary measure, but the road remained passable to traffic. The flash flood subsided within 15 minutes.

Photos circulating on Facebook also showed a long line of cars passing through a flooded traffic lane at Dunearn Road beside Bukit Timah Canal.

Several flash flood risk warnings were issued by PUB on Thursday, in areas such as Toa Payoh and Gul Circle.

SG Road Vigilante/Facebook
A photo on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed a long line of cars passing through a flooded traffic lane at Rifle Range Road near Bukit Timah Canal.
Since 2021, PUB has carried out interim works to alleviate flood risks in the Dunearn Road area, including raising a section of the road and deepening the adjacent Bukit Timah Canal.

PUB also said it is widening and deepening a 900m section of the canal from Rifle Range Road to Jalan Kampong Chantek as a long-term measure to enhance flood protection.

These works are expected to be completed by 2026.

Related topics

PUB flood

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.