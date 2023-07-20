Dunearn Road hit by flash flood as parts of S'pore get 82% of average July monthly rain in under 4 hours
SINGAPORE — A flash flood hit Dunearn Road on Thursday (July 20) morning as parts of Singapore received 82 per cent of July's average monthly rainfall in less than four hours.
- The western part of Singapore received 120.2mm of rain during less than four hours on Thursday (July 20) morning
- This is equivalent to 82 per cent of the average monthly rainfall for July, the Public Utilities Board said in a Facebook post
- Two traffic lanes in Dunearn Road were closed temporarily as a precautionary measure as the area was hit by flash flooding
In the western parts of Singapore, 120.2mm of rain fell from 7.40am to 11.30am, national water agency PUB said in a Facebook post.
At around 9.25am, a 200m stretch of Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre was flooded, with PUB’s Quick Response Team deployed to render assistance in the area.
Two traffic lanes were closed temporarily as a precautionary measure, but the road remained passable to traffic. The flash flood subsided within 15 minutes.
Photos circulating on Facebook also showed a long line of cars passing through a flooded traffic lane at Dunearn Road beside Bukit Timah Canal.
Several flash flood risk warnings were issued by PUB on Thursday, in areas such as Toa Payoh and Gul Circle.
PUB also said it is widening and deepening a 900m section of the canal from Rifle Range Road to Jalan Kampong Chantek as a long-term measure to enhance flood protection.
These works are expected to be completed by 2026.
