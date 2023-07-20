Dunearn Road hit by flash flood as parts of S'pore get 82% of average July monthly rain in under 4 hours

SINGAPORE — A flash flood hit Dunearn Road on Thursday (July 20) morning as parts of Singapore received 82 per cent of July's average monthly rainfall in less than four hours.

In the western parts of Singapore, 120.2mm of rain fell from 7.40am to 11.30am, national water agency PUB said in a Facebook post.

At around 9.25am, a 200m stretch of Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre was flooded, with PUB’s Quick Response Team deployed to render assistance in the area.

Two traffic lanes were closed temporarily as a precautionary measure, but the road remained passable to traffic. The flash flood subsided within 15 minutes.

Photos circulating on Facebook also showed a long line of cars passing through a flooded traffic lane at Dunearn Road beside Bukit Timah Canal.

Several flash flood risk warnings were issued by PUB on Thursday, in areas such as Toa Payoh and Gul Circle.