Former candidate Tan Kin Lian applies for eligibility certificate for 2023 Presidential Election

SINGAPORE — Former Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian announced on Sunday (July 30) that he had submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Election.

In a media release, Mr Tan, 75, said he submitted the application on July 11 through a proxy.

"I did not collect the form from the election department because I was able to download the form earlier from the website of the election department," he said, adding that he had earlier submitted his community declaration.

The former chief of NTUC Income came in last of four candidates at the 2011 Presidential Election, securing 4.91 per cent of the more than 2.2 million votes.

Among the four potential 2023 Presidential candidates, Mr Tan said he believes that former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and himself "meet the full requirements as set out in the constitution".

"I am not sure if the other two potential candidates, Mr George Goh and Mr Ng Kok Song, meet the full requirements. However, I am aware that the Presidential Elections Committee has the power to grant waiver for some of the shortfalls," he added.

Mr Tan also said that he will wait for the decision of the Presidential Elections Committee on the final slate of approved candidates before deciding on submitting the nomination paper.

Potential candidates have been able to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility since June 13 — the first step in order to enter the presidential race. Prospective candidates must also submit a community declaration.

To qualify, the prospective candidate must have held a senior public office or helmed a company that has at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity for at least three years.

The contender must also be a Singapore citizen, be at least 45 years old on Nomination Day and not belong to any political party.

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

In 2011, Mr Tan Kin Lian competed against former deputy prime minister Tony Tan, Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock and opposition politician Tan Jee Say.

Dr Tony Tan won the final vote in the 2011 polls, gaining 745,693 (35.2 per cent) of the votes.

Mr Tan Kin Lian won 104,085 (4.91 per cent) of the total 2,274,773 votes and lost his deposit for failing to garner more than one-eighth of the total number of votes polled in the election.

He became Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income in 1977, holding the position for 30 years until he left in April 2007.

After he left NTUC Income, he started a business in computer software and has also travelled regularly to provide insurance consultancy in Indonesia. CNA

