Freezing bus, train fares will increase burden on taxpayers in the long run: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE — Continuing to keep public transport fares at the same level will mean that taxpayers will have to keep paying more and more to help subsidise these fares, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Mr Chee was responding in Parliament to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on whether the Government could defer the upcoming 7 per cent hike to bus and train fares, or expunge them entirely, given the rising costs of living in Singapore.

“We should not pretend that the deferred fare increases can somehow be expunged and magically disappear, or assume that future fare increases can be frozen without consequences to our public transport system,” said Mr Chee.

“Making such populist moves will further enlarge the funding gap over time which must be supported by higher government subsidies funded by taxpayers. It is not the responsible thing to do. We need to be clear that government subsidies are ultimately borne by current and future generations of taxpayers,” he added.

Without fare increments, public transport operators would have to absorb rising operational costs, or else taxpayers would have to bear a larger cost burden to provide higher government subsidies on a permanent basis.

MP for Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Louis Chua then asked if the Government would consider moderating the fare increase instead, just as it did in the fare review exercise in 2021.

Mr Chee responded that the fare formula was revised last year to take into account inflation, and the latest fare review exercise was based on this new formula.

“However, we also need to look at other components that affect the costs of the operators,” said Mr Chee, adding that these include wages and energy costs, which are significant contributors to the costs of public transport operations.

Mr Gerald Giam, MP for Aljunied GRC, noted that the public transport fare hike coincides with record high Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices and comes soon after taxi and private hire vehicle fares were raised in July.

“Singaporeans cannot help but feel squeezed, no matter which mode of transport they take,” said Mr Giam, who asked if the Public Transport Council (PTC) had considered these recent increases in private transport costs when approving the public transport fare hikes, and the impact this would have on Singapore’s plans to be a car-lite city.

Mr Chee said the PTC was mindful of these concerns and hence had made the judgement call to allow less than a third of the maximum allowable fare increase amount.

The total maximum allowable fare adjustment this year was 22.6 per cent, but the PTC called for a 7 per cent increase in fares.