Gen Y Speaks: How my journey to find a new purpose in life took me from being a tech geek to a preschool principal

As a principal of a childcare centre today, I have to admit that the idea of working with preschool children had never crossed my mind when I was growing up.

In my youth, all of my passions and career ambitions were linked to numbers and computers, and I was enamoured by how technology can change people’s lives.

The allure of computers in my younger days opened my mind to the possibilities, and as a result, I pursued a Diploma in Information Technology at Nanyang Polytechnic.

At the time, I thought my options were quite straightforward. Study hard, get good grades, and enter the industry of my choice. Life seemed set on a comfortable trajectory.

As I delved deeper into the world of IT, I found myself piqued by how complex systems operate, and how the ones and zeros make everything tick as it should. There was joy in understanding how numbers work.

In this process, I also gained interest to consider accountancy as a possible career path, due to my growing interest in mathematics, and I believed it was a world where I could excel in.

So, after graduating in 2007, I entered the world of finance and human resources, making my way through various industries, including advertising and IT over the next nine years.

In this time, one of my most memorable and fulfilling moments was being involved in financial audits and developing communications plans to update employees about a merger that my company was going through.

Despite it being a challenging period for my former company, it also provided me with a unique opportunity for growth, as what I did at the time had a large impact on my fellow colleagues’ livelihoods.

THE BIG LEAP

But the winds of change blew into my life in 2016.

At the time, I had been regularly babysitting my niece, a toddler, over the weekends.

I remember one instance when I was rote counting, and she repeated what I said for the first time. My niece’s reaction to this made me feel like I accomplished something immense, and she made my heart flutter in a way that I never felt before.

It was through experiences like these that left a lasting impression about childhood development.

Slowly, I began to appreciate the intricacies of caring for a child. A child’s mind was far more complex than the computers and financial systems I was already so familiar with.

And so, as my curiosity about early childhood development grew, it became clear that my heart was leading me in a different direction.

I found myself at a career crossroads. I now yearned for something different in my career path — a chance to find a new purpose and passion.

But I realised that switching careers into the early childhood sector was not a simple feat.

It meant bridging a significant knowledge gap and attaining certifications to be a qualified educator.

It was a daunting prospect, but the chance of being a part of a child's first formal learning experience ignited a passion within me that I couldn't ignore.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

In May that year, an opportunity knocked on my door as I saw an online job advertisement for an assistant teacher position in Sengkang. Without much hesitation, I applied.

The preschool, Greenland Childcare @ Fernvale, was located close to my home, and despite my lack of credentials in early childhood development, the management gave me a chance and offered me a job.

I remember being excited but also nervous, because this was the stepping stone I needed to transition into this new world.

What made it even more promising was the support the management provided by enrolling me in Workforce Singapore's Career Conversion Programme for Preschool Educators.

This was a lifeline, especially for mid-career switchers like me, as it allowed me to juggle work and study simultaneously.

Over a period of 13 months, I immersed myself in the curriculum, absorbing valuable insights into classroom management strategies. I learned how to navigate the labyrinth of emotions in young children and discovered a plethora of engagement techniques to foster a positive learning environment.

It also prepared me to take on the role of a mentor teacher, guiding and supporting newer educators in their journey. More importantly, I was trained to ensure that safety protocols were met.

In a nutshell, the comprehensive training taught me the ropes to become a confident and skilled preschool educator.