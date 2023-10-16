Gen Zen: Feeling the 'Monday blues'? Here’s why you feel them — and how to beat them

SINGAPORE — The weekend fun is over, and as you lie in bed on a Sunday night, a slight sense of dread washes over you.

If you have ever felt down or a little anxious at the thought of returning to work after the weekend, you are not alone.

The good news is that it’s usually a temporary lull in mood that most people shrug off as they get back into the swing of things.

Still, even if people really love their jobs, pretty much anyone can be afflicted by the “Monday blues”, experts said.

Part of the reason is that workers need time to “rekindle their momentum” after the weekend’s downtime, they added.

Ms Ooi Sze Jin, founder and psychologist at A Kind Place, said: “Think of our mind as akin to a car engine; it requires time to warm up.”

She added: “At the start of a new week, we essentially need to rekindle our momentum and adapt to the demands ahead.”

This anticipation of the work week’s impending demands and pressures could bring on the “Monday blues”, often marked by apprehension and anxiety.

In the first of a new weekly mental health series, TODAY speaks with experts on why the Monday blues occur, how to identify when they have become a bigger problem, and tips on how to beat this weekly road bump.

WHAT CAUSES MONDAY BLUES AND IS IT NORMAL TO EXPERIENCE THEM?

Ms Isabelle Han, a counsellor at the Singapore Association for Mental Health Insight Centre, said the Monday blues could be attributed to a myriad of factors.

These include job dissatisfaction, or stressors such as being faced with personal or relationship issues over the weekend.

The glum start to the week could also simply result from the transition back to work – which may signify impending stress and challenges or conflict – especially after two relaxing days of fun.

Agreeing, Ms Ooi notes that many workers may find themselves immersed in busy schedules during the work week, with their hours often extending beyond the “regular 9am to 6pm” and into overtime.

“When the weekend arrives, it offers a welcome respite, allowing people to take a breather and recharge.”

“However, as the weekend draws to a close, they must return to the familiar weekday routine, which can feel like a sudden shift,” said Ms Ooi.

Regardless of worker’s genuine passion for their chosen field, it is completely normal to be hit with the Monday blues, the experts said.

Ms Ooi added: “The anticipation of resuming work responsibilities and the myriad tasks ahead can generate a sense of apprehension and anxiety, regardless of one’s job satisfaction.”

WHEN DOES IT BECOME A BIGGER PROBLEM?

Still, Ms Ooi and Ms Han agreed that the regular blues are typically characterised by a transient dip in one’s mood or productivity.

“The Monday blues often manifest as a temporary dip in mood, reduced productivity, or a sense of reluctance when facing the work week,” said Ms Ooi.

Ms Han added that this should only last for a short while, and individuals should be able to “pick up their energy level and focus on work subsequently without too much resistance”.

However, if these downbeat feelings persist over a longer period, this may indicate that the matter has evolved into more troubling behaviour, the experts said.

“Basically, if the duration one experiences Monday blues is longer and does not happen only on Mondays, it could be an indication of other mental health concerns such as depression,” said Ms Han.

“Emotions are generally transient while mental health conditions would persist for a longer period of time,” she added.

Ms Ooi highlighted some likely red flags:

Working longer hours because it’s taking longer to complete tasks

More procrastination

Irritable moods

Distancing oneself from others

Reduced engagement in enjoyable activities

A decline in physical health

“When any of these more severe indicators become noticeable, it may be a signal to take a step back and contemplate the need for assistance or adjustments in one’s work-life balance,” said Ms Ooi.

She added that recognising these signs early is essential for one’s overall well-being, and can help to prevent the development of more significant challenges.

HOW CAN WE BEAT THE BLUES AND START THE WEEK FEELING BETTER?

Ms Ooi and Ms Han offered some tips on how to lighten one’s mood ahead of the work week, while also better managing work-related blues the rest of the week:

Begin by taking a moment to assess and evaluate your upcoming week

- Reflect on whether your current activities align with your personal goals and values

- Consider how much time you are dedicating to work, and if you are giving yourself enough breaks and self-care or taking time for things that bring you joy and satisfaction

Create a Monday morning routine that you look forward to

- This could be something as simple as having your favourite breakfast, doing something for yourself before work, journalling, or going for a run

- Also consider gratitude journalling. This could look like thinking of one thing you are grateful for in the morning, or before going to work

Create a structure and strategise your workload for the week

- Avoid piling up work and creating a backlog

- Instead, break down tasks into smaller and more manageable steps

- Complete the easier tasks on Monday morning to build a sense of achievement, and work up the energy for more difficult tasks throughout the day and week

'Reclaim' your time throughout the week

- Make a conscious effort to carve out time for yourself

- Identify pockets of time during the week to engage in activities that energise you or help you recharge

- Set clear boundaries, such as avoiding work or switching your phone off after a certain hour

Practise mindfulness and meditation

- Consider incorporating mindfulness or meditation into your routine

- In times of busyness, one may try to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously

- Practising mindfulness – or focusing on one task at a time, without distraction – can help with reducing stress, or making tasks feel less burdensome

Build a positive relationship with your colleagues

- This helps to create a supportive and collaborative work environment, and a safe space to look forward to being in, even when work gets stressful and challenging

Acknowledging that the Monday blues is becoming more common among her clients, Ms Ooi said: “While work may hold a significant place in your identity, it’s crucial not to allow it to overshadow your entire life.

“As individuals, it’s essential to recognise that we are more than just our work roles and to prioritise moments for the activities that bring us joy and fulfilment.”

Ultimately, doing so and nurturing a “positive outlook on life” not only enhances our mood, but also boosts our performance at work while fostering better relationships with those around us, she added.