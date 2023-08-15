George Goh says he will release annual report of his activities if elected as President

SINGAPORE — To increase transparency of the President's office, Mr George Goh said he would furnish an annual report card of all his activities — such as the legislations he has signed off, key appointments made and the meetings he has had with his advisors — should he be elected as President.

Pointing to his track record as a businessman, he also refuted fellow presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song's charge that Mr Goh has yet to prove that he can safeguard the reserves.

He also indicated that he has no plans to withdraw his candidacy, in response to another presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian's comments that one of them should withdraw if both of them are cleared to run for the Presidential Election.

Should there be more than one eligible candidate, Singaporeans will head to the polls on Sept 1 to vote for the country’s ninth President.

Mr Goh spoke to about 50 youths at a gathering at the BISOUX Cafe in shopping mall GR.iD along Selegie Road on Monday (Aug 14), where he outlined his vision to build a “land of hope for the younger generation” and his plans should he become the head of state.

The Harvey Norman Ossia founder said during the event that he plans to increase initiatives to support talented youths in music, arts, sports and entrepreneurship.

This includes organising more platforms for youths to shine and providing more mentorship opportunities.

Noting that the President’s role includes supporting the community, Mr Goh said that there are many non-profit organisations helping the underprivileged, but more could be done.

On this front, he announced his ambition to raise the President’s Challenge funds to S$1 billion during his presidency should he be elected.

In 2022, the President’s Challenge raised S$16.9 million — the highest amount since its founding in 2020.

Mr Goh said that he planned to boost the funds by engaging successful and wealthy businessmen to be more involved in the community and using his philanthropic experience.

During the event, he also unveiled his campaign slogan, “One Chance for Change”.

He said that past Presidents since 1993 had come from the political and public sector and so he, being from the private sector, is offering voters the chance to change this.

“I love this land because this land (has given) me and my family a lot. I want to service this community, so I hope (to have) this one chance for change,” he said.

He spoke to the media after the event, where he was asked about what Mr Tan had said, that he would speak to Mr Goh to decide which candidate would step down should they be both eligible.

Mr Goh said he was unaware of such an arrangement.

“I don’t think this should be the way. If you decide to come forward… and put all (your) effort into it, then people will know you genuinely want to serve the nation,” he said.

As for Mr Ng’s comments that Mr Goh has yet to prove he can safeguard the reserves, Mr Goh said his business experience is proof.

As a businessman, he said that he has worked with many international partners who have trusted his brand's image, pointing to electronics conglomerate Samsung as an example.

“Do you believe if we don't understand the business, or how to protect the brand, do you think they would appoint us as a distributor? No way,” he said, adding that Samsung’s market cap is larger than “the top 50 companies in Singapore combined”.

“A lot of people respect (me) because I built my organisations from small capital to billions of dollars and I work with many partners.”

He also maintained that he understands international policies and different cultures through his experience working with global partners.