George Goh says decision to deny him eligibility certificate 'not fair', will think about his next move

SINGAPORE — Businessman George Goh said he "cannot accept" the Presidential Elections Committee's (PEC) decision to reject his application for a certificate of eligibility to run for the presidency, saying the panel had taken a "very narrow interpretation" of the criteria for the nation's top office.

“I personally think it is not a fair decision,” the Harvey Norman Ossia founder said at a press conference filled with media, his campaign team and family members on Friday (Aug 18) afternoon, hours after the Elections Department (ELD) announced who the eligible candidates are.

However, he added that he is resigned to the PEC’s decision and will not “push” the committee.

Three presidential hopefuls qualified for the election on Sept 1: Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

Mr Goh said he was "shocked" when he learnt of the PEC’s decision at about 11am, adding that he would remember Aug 18 as a “very sad day not just for me, but for Singapore”.

“I hope this day will come, may not be now, but one day… an independent President must walk into the Istana representing the citizens of Singapore,” he said.

He thanked his supporters and his family, adding that he has “no regrets” over his decision to put his name in the hat.

Mr Goh had previously said he applied through the "public sector deliberative track" in the Constitution. This track is for candidates who claim to have the experience and ability comparable to that of those who automatically qualify, and can effectively carry out the functions and duties of the President.

However, Mr Goh said in a press release that the PEC had rejected his argument that his experience managing five companies which met the shareholder’s equity and profitability criteria was equivalent to that of a chief executive managing a single company.

Mr Goh said at the press conference that he had consulted a group of advisors composed of former Attorney-General's Chambers officials, a former judge, senior constitution professors and senior counsel about his eligibility.

He declined to reveal who these people are.

Mr Goh also said that he had spent “a lot” on his campaign materials — from T-shirts and umbrellas to flags and flyers. He had also printed 1.4 million mailers.

"This decision has deprived Singapore of a wider choice to select who the next President will be," he added.

TEARS AND GOODBYES

The press conference was held in his home’s music room, which he had told TODAY in an interview on Thursday was "perfect" for singing. Every year, friends and family would listen to him perform a mini recital with two others in that room.

It became his team’s work space as they prepared for his presidential campaign.

After the press briefing ended, volunteers consoled each other as they said their goodbyes. His family huddled in a circle, with one of his children in tears.

Mr Goh Seng Ann, a social media volunteer for Mr George Goh, said that he and his team were “extremely emotional” after learning that he did not make the cut. Both men are not related.

“I believed he was an independent candidate that Singapore needed… (the volunteers) are already prepared to put in the work for the next two weeks of campaigning,” said the 30-year-old who works in a marketing agency.

Asked whom he would vote for during the election, Mr George Goh said he was unsure as he is not familiar with the three candidates.

Addressing a comment by presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian that Singaporeans looking for an independent candidate should vote for him now that Mr Goh is out of the picture, Mr Goh insisted that he is the only independent candidate.

Not being affiliated to other political parties or government-linked organisations, Mr Goh said he doubted the other three candidates could claim to being fully independent.

“If you're not independent, you say you are independent, it's really sad,” he said.

Mr Goh has not decided on whether he would make another attempt for the presidency.

For now, he plans to sell the campaign merchandise he has printed and to donate the proceeds to a charity.

He intends to continue with some of the activities he had planned, such as engaging a group of youth entrepreneurs.